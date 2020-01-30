Samsung & Niio Art Launch Prestigious Global Digital Art Competition Celebrating Visual Arts on 'The Wall'

Open to artists worldwide, competition will culminate in a first-of-its-kind global exhibition in May

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics is today announcing the launch of an open call competition in collaboration with Niio, a premium platform for new media art. Now open for entries from nascent, emerging and established artists, the Samsung The Wall x Niio Art Awards aims to discover the most inspiring digital art from around the world. Entrants will compete for a chance to be exhibited internationally on Samsung's The Wall, the highest quality, large form factor 4K Micro LED digital art canvas, and qualify for up to $15,000 in cash prizes. The competition will culminate in summer exhibitions at ten showcase locations including Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The first-prize winner of the competition will be invited to attend the unveiling event of their winning entry at Samsung's The Wall showroom in May. All winners will be selected by a panel of renowned experts in visual art. When assessing each submission, the judges will be looking for artworks that display artistic and conceptual excellence, including creativity, originality and detail.

"Samsung is always exploring new ways to make premium content as impactful as possible and take users' experience to the next level," said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "This open call, in partnership with Niio Art and its global community of leading artists, celebrates the latest and greatest talent in digital art and provides the art community a meaningful platform on which its artistic creations can be showcased. The competition will also play a major role in heralding the next generation of display experiences – all brought to life on the awe-inspiring The Wall."

"In today's connected world, artists rely on digital tools to tell their stories. We are thrilled to partner with Samsung to offer artists everywhere a chance to share their creations on the most iconic and exquisite large-scale canvas there is," said Rob Anders, CEO of Niio. "Moreover, our plans for the synchronized, global unveiling of the winning artworks in May will change the way digital art is experienced in the world."

Niio inspires people everywhere by providing seamless access to premium video and new media art through its state-of-the-art technology and curated distribution platform. Niio's platform now empowers a growing network of over 4,000 artists and art partners from over 70 countries to self-publish media art; the published artwork can then be borrowed or acquired to be viewed on high quality connected display devices anywhere in the world.

Now available globally, The Wall represents the latest application of Samsung's modular MicroLED technology which can be custom-tailored to any size and aspect ratio, immediately enhancing the aesthetic of any space.

To learn more about the open call, artists can visit https://www.niio.com/get/the-wall-open-call/ and enter their artwork, as well as find submission details, specification requirements, rules, important dates and prizes. And to discover The Wall, please visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/led-signage/the-wall.