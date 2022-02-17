Samsung is offering an impressive deal on its Bespoke refrigerator—save $415 now

Save more than $400 on this Samsung Bespoke refrigerator when you pre-order the appliance today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're in the market for a new refrigerator, we have a deal that too good to miss. Samsung's newest Bespoke refrigerator combines convenience and functionality with an eye-catching customizable design, and right now it's on sale for an incredible price.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

For a limited time, you can save a whopping $415 on the Samsung RF29BB8600QLAA Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator. Usually ringing up for $3,514, you can pre-order this sleek appliance for just $3,099 today—more than 10% off. Better still, when you pre-order the kitchen essential right now, you'll also get an extra $100 Samsung credit to apply to your purchase. Meanwhile, for even more Samsung steals, you can shop markdowns on the brand's newest line of smart phones and tablets, too.

►Presidents' Day: Shop the best deals on mattresses, furniture and everything in between

►Solo Stove sale: Stay warm and cozy in the cold with 35% off the fire pits we love

This smart refrigerator is fully customizable—you can choose the depth and features, and pick from a variety of colors and finishes for the door panels—and features a convenient middle drawer that can be used as either a refrigerator or a freezer for tons of food storage options. Better still, the kitchen appliance is outfitted with a dual auto ice maker, a fingerprint-resistant finish, a filtered beverage center and has WiFi connectivity, so you can easily monitor and change the temperature of your fridge and freezer from your smartphone.

Pre-order this just-released Samsung refrigerator for an incredible price right now.

When we put the Bespoke's sister model to the test—the Samsung Smart Bespoke RF23A9675AP French-door refrigerator ($3,198.91)—we loved the sleek and modern look and the flexible compartment that could be used as a fridge or a freezer, but found the temperature performance to be inconsistent. In three days of lab testing, the model reached temperatures as high as 43°F and as low as 37.8°F—meaning food could spoil faster.

Story continues

While we weren't thrilled with the shaky temperatures, the design was impressive. "If you’re looking for a sleek, design-oriented refrigerator that will get your friends talking enviously at your next dinner party, or if you want a refrigerator that you can modify to fit your ever-changing personal mood and the aesthetics of your showy kitchen, then there’s nothing else like the Samsung Bespoke," our testers said.

Hunting for a spacious refrigerator that offers a modern look and tons of personalization options? The new Samsung RF29BB8600QLAA Bespoke could be a great buy. If you're planning a kitchen upgrade, just be sure to shop fast—there's no telling how long this deal will last.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung: Save $415 on the new Bespoke refrigerator now