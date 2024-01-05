Samsung partners with Tesla and Hyundai to offer deeper smart home and EV controls

With CES 2024 almost upon us, we're about to hear more talk about smart homes than the rest of the year combined. Samsung has started the proceedings by announcing that it's partnering with Tesla and Hyundai to expand SmartThings into the areas of home energy and vehicle/home automation.

The partnership with Tesla will allow owners of the company's EVs, along with products like Powerwall and Solar Inverter, to monitor and control their homes using Samsung's SmartThings Energy app — displaying information related to energy production, storage and usage.

For instance, Powerwall users will be able to sync the Tesla app's "Storm Watch" function to their home devices, so they can be alerted to extreme weather events like hurricanes or snowfall through connected Samsung TVs and smartphones. It'll also let you activate the AI Energy Mode before and during power outages to conserve remaining Powerwall energy.

Other companies will be able to do the same, as Tesla recently published its "FleetAPI" app that lets developers interact with Powerwall, Solar and Wall Connector in addition to its EVs. Samsung is among the first to hop on board, though. "We are pleased that Samsung has chosen to be an early developer, given its leading position in consumer smart home technology," said Tesla's Drew Baglino.

Samsung partners with Tesla and Hyundai to connect cars with homes (Samsung)

Samsung has also teamed with Hyundai to expand its SmartThings platform to Hyundai's EVs and other vehicles, allowing "Home-to-Car" and "Car-to-Home" services. That'll let you connect your smart home to a Hyundai car's infotainment system so you can control one with the other. For instance, you'll be able to start your car via the SmartThings app, control the air conditioning, open and close windows and check charging status. And from the car, you'll be able to control home appliances like TVs, AC and EV chargers.

It'll also allow you to create a routine where your home lights and climate control are activate when the car arrives home, or the ability to set the car to an ideal temperature after your smartphone's alarm goes off. At the same time, you'll be able to monitor energy information about EVs and chargers to set the optimal time for charging a vehicle, based on factors like energy pricing, solar panel data and more.

The new features sound useful, particularly if you have an EV or Tesla power system installed. It's still under development, but Samsung will be providing an early look at its CES 2024 booth next week.

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.