Samsung Phone Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Early Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20, S10, S9 & More Deals Compiled by Saver Trends

Saver Trends
·3 min read

Black Friday 2020 researchers have summarized all the top early Samsung phone deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on the Galaxy S8, S9, Note10, Not20, and Galaxy S20 FE.

Early Black Friday Samsung smartphone deals are here. Find the best discounts on Samsung Galaxy S10, S20 Ultra, Note20 5G, & Note20 Ultra. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Samsung Phone Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to shop the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live holiday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung phones are noted for their variety, premium design, and large displays, with their Galaxy lineup being home to the company’s flagship devices like the Galaxy S20, S9, S8, Note20, and Note10. The Samsung Galaxy S20, for instance, is available in four models including the S20 Ultra that comes with a 108MP wide-angle camera. The smartphone builds upon the success of the S10—Samsung’s first phone with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader.

Meanwhile, the Note20 devices revamp Samsung’s Note series that are best known for their S Pen functionality. Both the regular and Ultra models also include support for 5G coverage.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)


