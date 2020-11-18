Samsung Phone Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Early Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20, S10, S9 & More Deals Compiled by Saver Trends
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
Save up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
Save up to 50% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart - featuring savings on S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Galaxy smartphones
Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy unlocked & pre-paid smartphones at Amazon - check out the latest deals on S20, S10, S8 & more unlocked Samsung smartphones
Save up to 75% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Samsung.com - click the link for updated price including Galaxy S, Note, A series
Save up to $270 on Samsung Galaxy S20 at Walmart - check latest deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 series including S20+, FE & 5G models
Save up to $50 on Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones at Boost Mobile
Save up to 75% off on the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Walmart - with features like a dual-sim tray, 64 GBs of memory, and a 12-mp camera
Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Walmart - including locked and unlocked models with up to 64 GBs of memory
Save up to $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 phones at Verizon - Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off’ promotion on Note 20 phones
Samsung phones are noted for their variety, premium design, and large displays, with their Galaxy lineup being home to the company’s flagship devices like the Galaxy S20, S9, S8, Note20, and Note10. The Samsung Galaxy S20, for instance, is available in four models including the S20 Ultra that comes with a 108MP wide-angle camera. The smartphone builds upon the success of the S10—Samsung’s first phone with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader.
Meanwhile, the Note20 devices revamp Samsung’s Note series that are best known for their S Pen functionality. Both the regular and Ultra models also include support for 5G coverage.
