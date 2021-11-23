Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 billion chip plant - WSJ

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had not made a final decision on the location of a new $17 billion chip plant in the United States, after the Wall Street Journal reported it would be Taylor, Texas.

The WSJ said Texas Governor Greg Abbott was scheduled to make an "economic announcement" on Tuesday at 5 p.m. (2300 GMT).

A site in Texas's Williamson County, near the city of Taylor, offered the best incentives package of the sites Samsung was considering, sources previously told Reuters. The world's biggest memory chipmaker has said it is also considering sites in Arizona and New York.

The new plant is set to make advanced logic chips used to power mobile devices and autonomous vehicles, as the global auto industry faces a significant semiconductor shortage.

The factory would mark Samsung's second chip factory in Texas, where it already manufactures chips at a plant in Austin.

Samsung is joining rivals TSMC and Intel in the race to expand chip contract manufacturing in the United States, where the sector is seen as an area of strategic competition with China. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has promised billions of dollars in federal funding to boost chip manufacturing and research to ensure it has an edge over China in advanced technologies and to address shortages for critical industries like autos.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. set to unveil emergency oil release in bid to fight high prices

    The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said. The move is designed to tame soaring energy prices after the OPEC producer group and its allies rebuffed repeated requests from Washington and other consumer nations to pump more quickly to match rising demand. U.S. President Joe Biden is facing low approval ratings due to high prices for gasoline and other consumer items in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, posing a threat to him and his Democratic party ahead of next year's congressional elections.

  • Jerome Powell still being Fed chief is bullish for stocks: portfolio manager

    Here's why stock market bulls should like the duo of Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard leading the Federal Reserve.

  • Nebraska & Vermont Attorneys General on investigation into Instagram over 'potential harmful impacts' on children

    Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the investigation into Instagram and&nbsp;its effects on children and young adults.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher as tech-led drop

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening after a mixed session, as investors further mulled the market implications of Federal Reserve Jerome Powell’s renomination to lead the central bank.

  • Selloff in Highly Priced Tech Stocks Is Pressuring Hedge Funds That Piled In

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses are picking up in very-high-priced technology stocks that had recently grown in popularity among hedge funds.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanFarfetch Ltd. and Snowflake Inc. fell, driving a basket of software and inter

  • Social Security Isn’t Going Broke. But Prepare for Potential Benefits Cuts.

    Given some worrisome recent news about the program, clients are asking more questions. Here’s what advisors are saying.

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • Doctor's holiday gathering advice amid pandemic: 'Being vaccinated goes a long way'

    Dr. Lakshman Swamy, an ICU physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Boston Medical Center, echoed what Dr. Fauci recently said when asked about advice for holiday gatherings as cases rise.

  • Turkey Talk with the Butterball Talk Line Director

    Butterball Talk Line Director Nicole Johnson joins Yahoo Finance with some tasty tips for preparing this year's bird.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • 4 Energy Stocks Pumping Out Tons of Cash

    Energy investors are looking for growing dividends, and one of the best ways to spot companies that could increase their payouts is to look for those pumping out the most free cash flow. One measure of the strength of a company’s free cash flow—and its possible investibility — is its free cash flow yield. The yield divides the company’s free cash flow by its market cap, giving a better sense of how investors are valuing the company’s cash production.

  • One dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine is ‘certainly not enough’: Doctor

    Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO and Former NJ Department of Health Commissioner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Gathering Momentum

    Novavax (NVAX) investors have had to be patient, as delays have seen its Covid-19 vaccine lag competitors’ offerings. However, recently the vaccine has been showing evidence it could still play a prominent role in the ongoing global fight against the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the company announced two positive developments. First off, the biotech announced that NVX-CoV2373 has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in the Philippines, where it will go to market under the brand name COVO

  • Enphase Energy Has Been a Big Winner, We Have New Price Targets

    On July 13 we recommended to Real Money subscribers that, "Traders who are long [Enphase Energy] from $180 should hold those positions. Our targets are $225 near-term and $324 long-term." Well, the shares are trading around $265 now so let's check again.

  • U.K. Mortgage Lender Offers Rare 40-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese FinanceWith inflation accelerating and the Bank of England set to hike interest rates, a U.K. mortgage lender is offering homebuyers one less thing to worry about.Kensington Mortgages is launching

  • Suze Orman says these are America's common money mistakes — do any of them sound familiar?

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • The Metaverse,  Crypto and EVs Are Among 2021’s Big Tech Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- When Americans gather around the Thanksgiving table this week, the blistering rally in technology, electric vehicles and crypto-related stocks is likely to be a part of their conversations.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanTher

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed, Nasdaq pulls back after Biden nominates Powell for Federal Reserve chair

    Stocks gained on Monday at the start of a holiday-shortened week, as traders considered the highly anticipated renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the top role at the central bank.

  • American Workers Get Less Social Security and Less Paid Time Off Than Workers in Other Countries

    Despite being one of the most developed -- and richest -- countries in the world, the United States pays it retirees less than other countries. See: Social Security -- How to Boost Your Benefit by...

  • Oil falls on expected deal to tap emergency crude reserves

    Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe. The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to announce a loan of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Tuesday, and will be coordinated with other countries, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $76.32 a barrel at 0128 GMT.

  • Merck Stock Tumbles On Pfizer Rivalry In Covid Antivirals — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Merck stock a buy after its Covid pill, molnupiravir, offers a new hope in the fight against Covid-19? Is MRK stock a buy now?