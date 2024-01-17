Samsung pledges seven years of updates for S24 series

Samsung has extended OS upgrades and security updates for its phones, starting with the newly-announced Galaxy S24 series. With these devices, the company says it will offer seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security updates. This is an extension of its 2022 announcement when it committed to four generations of One UI and Android updates, alongside five years of security updates during the Galaxy S22 series launch.

The company is matching Google, which extended its own software update pledge with the launch of the Pixel 8. Google's previous policy was five years, which was still a significant amount of time. Like Google, Samsung cites a commitment "to extending the product lifecycle" and "to help users reliably experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer." The company said this new policy will start with the S24 series, so it doesn't sound like it applies to S23 or other Samsung devices, but we've reached out to the company for clarification. As part of that 2022 update news, the company gave a list phones, foldables and tablets covered under the policy, including previous-gen models.

In addition to updates that should help customers keep their phones longer, Samsung says it continues to increase the amount of recycled materials used in the Galaxy line. Recycled plastics, glass and aluminum are used in both internal and external components. What's more, the S24 series features parts made with recycled cobalt and rare earth elements — a first for Galaxy devices. Specifically, the S24 Ultra uses a minimum of 50 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements were used in the speakers, according to Samsung.

The company has also committed to using at least one recycled material in every module of every mobile product by 2023. Samsung defines a "module" as the antenna, battery, camera, display, mechanical components, motor, circuit board, speaker, wireless charging and packaging.