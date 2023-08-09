Samsung pre-orders on Amazon include free gift cards and storage upgrades

Samsung's latest slate of Galaxy devices arrives on August 11, but there's still time to lock in a pre-order to get free perks like a storage upgrade and gift card. The company's new flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is included in the offer. If you pre-order one, you can get double the storage (jumping from 256GB up to 512GB) and a $200 Amazon gift card at no extra cost. That should take some of the sting out of the $1,800 price .

In our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , we gave the device a score of 86. We feel that Samsung is still making the best foldable out there. However, the company could be doing more with the format (such as trying to bring down the price) as its momentum in the space seems to be slowing.

The big change this year is the new Flex Hinge. It's smaller than the hinge in previous Fold devices and it helps make the handset slightly thinner. That's because it allows the phone to close properly and get rid of the gap between the two halves.

Samsung has upgraded many other components. There's a brighter main display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that helps to improve the performance. Two new gestures could make it easier to get the phone to do what you want. Battery life is solid as well — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 lasted for nearly 20 hours on a single charge in our video rundown test.

Although Samsung has stuck with the same camera setup as last year's model, you can still take good quality photos with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's also disappointing that there's no option to store an S Pen inside the device and that it's still fairly bulky. Still, if you're looking for a foldable phone, we reckon this is the best one out there.

In case the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more compelling to you, there's a pre-order offer for that device too. Again, you'll get 512GB of storage rather than 256GB, as well as a $150 Amazon gift card if you pre-order the $1,000 foldable .

Our review of the Z Flip 5 is in progress, but we felt it had some promise after our initial hands-on. The device has a larger and more useful external display compared with the previous models. It should be easier to carry out actions like controlling media playback and dashing off a text without having to open up the main screen. The Z Flip 5 has the new Flex Hinge as well.

Elsewhere, pre-order the Galaxy Tab S9+ and you'll get (you guessed it) the same free storage upgrade. The tablet — which includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 12.4-inch AMOLED display and protection from dust and water — costs $1,000 . Those interested in the Book Cover Keyboard can also save 50 percent when they buy it through Amazon.

As for the Galaxy Watch 6, that doesn't come with a free storage upgrade. However, if you lock in a pre-order now, you'll get a $50 Amazon gift card and fabric band at no extra cost. The deal applies to both the Bluetooth model ( which costs $300 ) and the $350 LTE version .

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.