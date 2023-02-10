Samsung Presidents Day deals offer major savings on smartphones, tablets, appliances and more

Update your essential tech with these Samsung Presidents Day deals.

Presidents Day 2023 is just around the corner and everyone is waiting to get their hands on must-have devices at low prices. Whether you're looking for compact headphones or spacious appliances, Samsung is one of the best names on the market. Ahead of the holiday, the developer is offering a collection of its quality tech on sale right now.

Shop Samsung's Presidents Day deals

Samsung has discounts on its line of earbuds, appliances, tablets and more. We've praised Samsung for its TVs, headphones, smartphones and other devices for their stylish designs, numerous features and long-lasting power. For a limited time, you can get tons of Samsung tech for some of the best prices of the year.

Best Samsung Presidents Day deals

Level up your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone, or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung.

Best Samsung Presidents Day phone deals

Snag a new smartphone at Samsung right now or pre-order one of the brand's latest additions to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.

Samsung is bringing a whole new look to flip phones with its Galaxy Z Flip line.

Shop Samsung smartphones

Best Samsung Presidents Day TV deals

Want to stream in style with less strain on your budget? Shop Samsung's Presidents Day deals for major savings on top-of-the-line TVs.

Stream the big game with a new, discounted TV from Samsung ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Shop Samsung TVs

Best Samsung Presidents Day laptop and tablet deals

Whether you need tech for work or for fun, Samsung has you covered with Presidents Day 2023 laptop and tablet deals.

Snag a new laptop from Samsung ahead of Presidents Day 2023.

Shop Samsung laptops and tablets

Best Samsung Presidents Day appliance deals

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Samsung appliance deals.

This smart dishwasher is just one of many Samsung appliances on sale right now.

Shop Samsung appliances

Best Samsung Presidents Day tech deals

Samsung has tech deals galore ahead of Presidents Day, so take advantage of them today before the best discounts expire.

Need a new smartwatch? Samsung has your back this Presidents Day.

Shop Samsung tech deals

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20, several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2023 deals are already live. If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

