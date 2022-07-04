Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware.

Fast facts

One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be a Chinese chip firm specializing in Bitcoin mining, according to local media The Elec.

Samsung said the first application of 3nm chips would be for high-performance and low-power computing, with plans to expand to mobile processors.

Bitcoin mining profitability is taking a dive, due to rising energy prices and crashing crypto markets.

Samsung’s chip-making rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which supplies wafers to Bitcoin mining rig makers, is expected to commence mass production for 3nm chips in the second half of this year, according to a Bloomberg report.

Samsung did not immediately respond to Forkast’s request for comment.

