Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware.

See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs

Fast facts

  • One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be a Chinese chip firm specializing in Bitcoin mining, according to local media The Elec.

  • Samsung said the first application of 3nm chips would be for high-performance and low-power computing, with plans to expand to mobile processors.

  • Bitcoin mining profitability is taking a dive, due to rising energy prices and crashing crypto markets.

  • Samsung’s chip-making rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which supplies wafers to Bitcoin mining rig makers, is expected to commence mass production for 3nm chips in the second half of this year, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • Samsung did not immediately respond to Forkast’s request for comment.

See related article: Marathon Digital says Montana storm knocked out most Bitcoin rigs

Recommended Stories

  • Indian crypto trading volume drops as much as 63% after new tax

    Trading volume in Indian cryptocurrency exchanges dropped by as much as 63% since July 1, when a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) was imposed. See related article: India’s latest tax assault on crypto exchanges starts Friday Fast facts Daily trading volume at cryptocurrency exchange WazirX fell more than 63% on July 1 to US$5.36 […]

  • Meitu’s Bitcoin, crypto investments down by over US$50 mln

    Hong Kong-listed beauty app Meitu said on Friday it is expecting a net loss of up to 349.9 million yuan (US$52 million) in the first half of 2022, driven by tumbling cryptocurrency prices. See related article: Hong Kong-listed Meitu buys more Bitcoin, now has US$100 million in crypto Fast facts Meitu, best known for its […]

  • EU Sets First Rules to Regulate Cryptocurrencies

    European Union officials agreed on rules that would regulate the crypto market in the bloc, forcing platforms to seek authorization to operate and providing safeguards to users.

  • MEXC Global Now Accepts MasterCard and Visa for Crypto Purchases

    In a press release, MEXC Global said they are opening up users in over 180 countries to conveniently and cheaply buy crypto assets worth up to $5k in a single transaction.

  • SWMBRD Announces Issuance of Warrants Pursuant to Warrant Incentive Program

    VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022: SWMBRD Sports Inc. (CSE:SWIM) (“SWMBRD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its News Releases of June 2, 2022 and June 13, 2022, nineteen eligibl...

  • Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US

    Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Seoul. Last week was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street as investors fret over high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession. The most optimistic scenario, a “Goldilocks outcome," would bring a slowdown significant enough to cool inflation running at its highest level in four decades but not so strong as to result in a “hard landing," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

  • Central African Republic President: Crypto is key to financial inclusion

    Cryptocurrencies are the solution to tackling financial exclusion in the Central African Republic, its President Faustin-Archange Touadera said on Sunday, citing the cost of opening bank accounts. "The alternative to cash is cryptocurrency," Touadera said at a launch event for crypto initiative Sango hosted by the country, after it became the first African state to make bitcoin legal tender in April. The Sango project, including a "Sango Coin", was backed by the Central African Republic's National Assembly and spearheaded by Touadera, who said the token would provide access to the country's "mountain" of natural resources, including gold and diamonds.

  • What's Open and What's Closed this Fourth of July

    The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate America's freedom from being ruled by the British. It's the day that the United States adopted the Declaration of Independence. Liberties granted by the Declaration of Independence were the right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Hawkish Fed, India’s Import Tax Dampens Demand

    Hawkish monetary policy is primarily responsible for gold’s dismal performance during the second quarter.

  • How to Find a Crypto Exchange That's FDIC-Insured

    One of the benefits of using cryptocurrency is the anonymity you receive through transactions. Unfortunately, this is also one of the main reasons that most exchanges offer no FDIC protection. This means that if the crypto exchange loses your dollar … Continue reading → The post List of FDIC-Insured Cryptocurrency Exchanges appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – BTC Extends Losing Streak to Seven

    Several cryptos saw their six-day losing streaks come to an end. Broader-based gains were modest, however, with headwinds pegging back the majors.

  • Three Arrows Capital files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy

    Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in a federal bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York on Friday, in hopes to shield its U.S. assets after a court in the British Virgin Islands reportedly ordered the firm into liquidation last week. See related article: Three Arrows Capital […]

  • Banks Get Burned by Risky Debt, Imperiling Buyout Activity

    Investment banks are facing big losses on leveraged buyouts they agreed to finance before markets soured, further chilling the outlook for deal activity.

  • Stock Market Faces Earnings Shock as Economy Falters: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t let optimism among equity analysts fool you: Earnings forecasts are likely to be slashed as spiraling inflation and rising interest rates put the brakes on spending.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Ch

  • Racial disparity in maternal mortality "one of the biggest challenges of public health," expert says

    Dr. Henning Tiemeier, the director of the maternal health task force at Harvard University, says the high maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is the "top of the iceberg of poor health in women and poor health in Black women," due to poverty, discrimination and poor health care.

  • Despite crypto ban, China's tech talent rides the global web3 wave

    Despite China's sweeping bans on cryptocurrencies, domestic web3 talent is quietly flourishing, with many venturing beyond the country's border. What China doesn't want are cryptocurrencies' crashing prices that have roiled the market in recent months.

  • Celsius Customers Are Losing Hope for Their Locked-Up Crypto

    It has been three weeks since crypto lender Celsius Network LLC took the drastic step of halting customers’ withdrawals. Alla Driksne says she has six figures worth of bitcoin and ethereum—her life savings—tied up in a Celsius account. On June 12, a Sunday, the company said it had paused customer withdrawals, saying it needed “to stabilize liquidity and operations.”

  • Hard Times in Crypto: the Unintended Consequences of Going Public

    The third and final reflection on a series of risks we’re thinking about during these crypto down days.

  • First Mover Asia: Singapore’s Monetary Authority Finally Notices Three Arrows’ Capital AUM Discrepancy; Bitcoin Holds Above $19K in Weekend Trading

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s reprimand of the crypto hedge fund for providing misleading information may only be a first step; bitcoin holds over $19K.

  • US Futures Dip, Stocks Pare Gains as Bonds Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and Asian stocks trimmed gains Monday as slowing economic growth and sticky inflation continue to handicap markets.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AIn a quiet session ahead