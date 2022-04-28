Samsung Profit Beats Estimates on Steady Chip Demand

Sohee Kim
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported a surge in first-quarter profit on strong sales of memory chips and premium smartphones, but cautioned of risks ahead from inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The South Korean giant’s net income increased more than 50% to 11.13 trillion won ($8.8 billion) in the three months ended March. Analysts predicted 10.14 trillion won on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Still in a conference call after results, Samsung repeatedly warned about the potential impact from the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and Covid outbreaks that have led to lockdowns in China. The company is considered a bellwether for the tech industry since it’s the largest producer of memory chips for customers like Apple Inc., as well as the biggest smartphone maker.

“It is an immense challenge to predict the duration or market ripple effects of various macro issues such as the Russian-Ukraine war and global inflation,” said Jinman Han, executive vice president for the memory chip business.

Samsung declined to make a financial forecast for the year because of the many uncertainties. Its shares fell nearly 1% in Seoul trading; they had dropped 17% this year through Wednesday’s close.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

South Korea’s NAND exports stood out in March, reaching a new high. Kioxia’s recent output setbacks may have contributed to the increase in NAND and multi-chip packaging (MCP) exports, suggesting strong sales for Samsung and SK Hynix. Samsung’s foundry business may also benefit from robust system-chip exports.

- Masahiro Wakasugi, BI analyst

Click here for the full research

Revenue rose to a record, boosted by soaring demand for semiconductors that power everything from servers to mobile phones and smart cars. Samsung said its memory business exceeded its own guidance on bit growth because of solid demand from server and personal computers. It’s benefiting from device manufacturers adopting chips that have bigger storage and better performance.

Samsung said server demand is likely to remain strong, but short-term demand for mobile devices has suffered because of lockdowns in major Chinese cities and rising commodity prices, in part because of the war in Ukraine.

“A surge in raw materials prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine war” is hitting the smartphone industry, Han said. “The consumer sentiment has potential to recover later in the quarter, with the launch of new form factor models, with people spending more time outside following gradual reopening in some countries, with the resumption of investment in 5G infrastructure.”

Global smartphone shipments declined 11% in the first quarter, the worst drop since the virus broke out, Canalys data showed. Samsung projected smartphone demand would rise in the second half of the year after a slight decline in the current quarter.

Samsung said it benefited from the strength of the U.S. dollar against the Korean won, which outweighed weakness in some emerging currencies. The company estimated that helped boost operating profit by about 300 billion won.

Unlike in the past, when profits were hit hard by fluctuating chip prices, volatility in the current pricing downturn is expected to be less severe this time around. The DRAM industry’s transition to new-generation DDR5 memory and rising NAND prices due to a contamination accident at a rival chipmaker could protect profitability at Samsung, said Greg Roh, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities.

South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. said Wednesday that its profit more than doubled in the latest quarter after datacenter sales offset slowing consumer demand and memory prices fell less than was feared. For the rest of the year, Hynix said it expects a bounceback in PC and smartphone sales in the seasonally stronger second half, but that hinges on how long China’s Covid-19 lockdowns continue, which the company said have already affected manufacturing, supply chains and consumer demand.

Samsung is also making an aggressive -- and expensive -- push into the foundry business, essentially manufacturing semiconductors for companies like Apple and Google that have started designing their own silicon. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is by far the leading player in the market, but has vowed to catch up. It set an aggressive goal to start producing 3nm-based chips in the first half of this year, ahead of TSMC’s schedule.

Still, progress has come at a cost. Although its foundry sales are rising amid the global chip shortage, investors question Samsung’s capability of manufacturing advanced nodes beyond 4nm. Its foundry unit is grappling with slower-than-expected improvement in production yields at its advanced chipmaking process.

While Samsung’s pledge to actively pursue mergers and acquisitions has stalled, there’s rising expectations that Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee -- out from prison on parole -- may get back to the office within this year. South Korea’s major business lobby groups sent a joint letter urging President Moon Jae-in to pardon Lee, citing rising risks in the global business environment, according to Yonhap News. The move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to visit Samsung’s most advanced chip plant in Pyeongtaek during his trip to South Korea in late May.

Samsung hired semiconductor investment banker Marco Chisari for a senior role from Bank of America Corp., Bloomberg News reported this week. He had worked at Bank of America since 2018, and had previously worked at Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Mubadala Development Co.

(Updates with Samsung comments from fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Can Continued Services Growth Aid Apple's (AAPL) Q2 Earnings?

    Apple's (AAPL) second-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect expanding Services business as well as solid Mac sales.

  • Biden Approves More Gas Export Projects as Russia Cuts Supply to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has approved more requests to export U.S. natural gas as it seeks to counteract Russia’s efforts to use the fuel as a weapon against Ukraine’s allies. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in C

  • These 10 Stocks Are Soaring Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks soaring on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are gaining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Soaring Today. The US equity market is in the green today. The S&P 500 Index is up 0.96% as of 12:16 PM ET and […]

  • Global growth to slow as inflation bites - Reuters poll

    The global economy will expand more slowly than predicted three months ago, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists, who said higher commodity prices and an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war could prompt another downgrade. Already under pressure from monetary tightening as central banks try to stem rising inflation, world economic output was dealt a body blow when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, sending commodity prices through the roof and triggering waves of economic sanctions. When asked to name the biggest two downside risks to the global economy this year, the top picks of roughly 200 respondents were persistently higher commodity prices and a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • McDonald's earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Here's what to expect from the Golden Arches, according to Wall Street estimates.

  • Oil Declines as China’s Virus Lockdowns Weigh on Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped toward $101 a barrel as China’s spreading virus outbreak continued to weigh on the outlook for global demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesWest Texas Intermediate futures declined

  • The New Frontier for Kiwi Tech Firms Is Colombia. Yes, Colombia

    (Bloomberg) -- When New Zealand games developer PikPok decided to expand, it headed to South America.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesThe company, known for tongue-in-cheek mobile apps like Super Monsters Ate

  • Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria

    Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Wednesday accused Moscow of using natural gas for "blackmail" after Russia's state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying his country, as well as Poland.

  • Facebook earnings were not as bad as feared, but they were still pretty bad

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s earnings results may have not been as bad as Wall Street was expecting, but the single-digit revenue growth for the social-media giant is not something investors should ignore

  • Stock Market Today: Microsoft Delivers, Alphabet Disappoints in Flat Day for Stocks

    The Nasdaq touched a new intraday low but finished near breakeven Wednesday as two of its biggest components reported earnings.

  • MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

    MKS Instruments' (MKSI) Q1 results reflect impacts of global supply chain challenges and decreased demand.

  • Microsoft Stock Surges On Growth In Cloud Computing Business

    Software powerhouse Microsoft late Tuesday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal third quarter on strong cloud computing business.

  • Microsoft stock heads toward best day in two years as earnings show ‘absolute resolute confidence’

    Microsoft Corp.'s steady outperformance once again won near-universal praise from analysts after the technology giant's latest earnings report, helping send Microsoft's stock toward its biggest gain in more than two years.

  • Market check: Nasdaq flat, S&P 500 rises to close choppy session

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks are trading into the closing bell.

  • Billionaire Tech Pioneer Takes On Amazon, Walmart in India

    (Bloomberg) -- He co-founded software powerhouse Infosys Ltd., became a billionaire and went on to spearhead a colossal government program to create biometric identification for India’s almost 1.4 billion people. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Co

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we’ll discuss the investment philosophy and portfolio management strategy of billionaire Louis Bacon. In addition, we will review the top 10 stock picks of billionaire Louis Bacon. You can skip our detailed discussion of billionaire Louis Bacon’s investment philosophy and portfolio management strategy and jump directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks […]

  • Singapore Seeks to Finish Noble Group Probe by Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore authorities aim to conclude their probe of commodity trader Noble Group Ltd. and its subsidiary for potential breaches by the third quarter, with investigations now at an advanced stage.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Coll

  • Top Millennial, Gen Z Stock Picks Shift To Energy Stocks; But Tesla Still No. 1

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • Three U.S. Shale Producers Are Raising Output as Biden Looks to Tame Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc., Hess Corp. and Matador Resources Co. signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins, a potential harbinger of things to come as Big Oil prepares to report results later this week. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetH

  • SoftBank, Arm Move to Retake Control of China JV, Oust CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. and its subsidiary Arm Ltd. are closing in on an agreement to regain control of the chipmaker’s China operations and oust its rogue chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the process. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand