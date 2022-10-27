Samsung Profit Dragged Down by Chip Decline as Prices Slump

Sohee Kim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s third-quarter profit missed analyst estimates, hurt by a 14% fall in its bread-and-butter chip business as price falls prompt the industry to slash capital spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Semiconductor revenue at the world’s largest memory chip maker came to 23 trillion won ($16.1 billion) in the three months ended September, according to a company statement on Thursday, missing the consensus 35 trillion won compiled by Bloomberg. Net income for the company came to 9.1 trillion won, compared with the consensus 9.4 trillion won.

Reeling from a sharp downturn, memory chip rivals from SK Hynix Inc. to Micron Technology Inc. and Kioxia Holdings Corp. are slashing capital spending or chip output. Client technology firms are working through record-level stockpiles of chips, accumulated to meet soaring demand amid supply disruptions stemming from pandemic-related lockdowns, logistics bottlenecks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike its peers, Samsung is increasing its chip capital spending, pushing it to 47.7 trillion won for 2022 from 43.6 trillion won last year.

“Under continued macro uncertainties, scale of customers’ inventory adjustments exceeded market expectations, and demand for consumer products continued to weaken,” the company said in a statement. “As a result, bit growth missed guidance and our sales result declined.”

Samsung shares were little changed in early trading Thursday.

The company said that it now sees a recovery in the second half of 2023, subject to macroeconomic headwinds, led by demand from data center servers.

The memory industry faces “unprecedented” market deterioration as shipments of PCs and smartphones fall, Hynix warned Wednesday, announcing it would halve its capex plans for next year. Climbing oil prices and interest rates are denting consumer spending, with uncertainty growing because of the US’s push to rein in China and its access to high-performance chips.

While Washington’s export curbs on military-use technology only affect a tiny part of the server market, an expansion of the scope of the ban would herald “a more significant slowdown risk for China’s server shipment momentum in 2023,” research firm TrendForce said in a report.

Samsung has taken a cautious approach over cuts to production or capital expenditure, with a memory chip executive saying this month that output reductions were not on the table. Samsung has said it would take its cues from the market and will “flexibly” manage capacity.

“It’s hard to expect demand recovery at this point,” Lee Seung-woo, analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, said ahead of the earnings announcement. “There should be somewhat flexible output reduction plans.”

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“The NAND flash market flipped to oversupply in 3Q and, given the pace of demand, could remain there into 2024. Long-term growth trends remain intact, but the near term is challenged with PC and smartphones weak, server companies taking a breather and select chip shortages pushing inventories up for customers including hyperscalers and NAND vendors alike.”

- Paula Penkal, BI analyst

Click here for the full research.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel's Self Driving Tech Company Mobileye Soars Over 28% On Debut

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) owned self-driving technology company Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) made its trading debut today. Mobileye priced 41 million shares at $21 per share to raise $861 million after marketing the shares for $18 - $20. A significant portion of the net proceeds from this offering will help to repay a note owed to Intel. Mobileye intends to use the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. Private equity firm General Atlantic agreed to buy

  • Biden Team Reworks Plan for Russia Oil-Price Cap as Markets Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- US officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, following skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets brought on by crude volatility and central bank efforts to tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Sur

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Will iPhone Revenue Boost Apple (AAPL) Stock?

    While diversification among its businesses has been rewarding, a strong boost from its iPhone revenue could help the stock go higher.

  • Zillow reportedly laying off 300 workers

    The online real estate company Zillow cut approximately 300 workers this week. The layoffs were first reported on Wednesday by TechCrunch.

  • Meta Stock Plummets After Weak Earnings. It’s More Bad News for Big Tech.

    Meta Platforms shares were getting pummeled Wednesday following the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings announcement, as a weak advertising environment took a toll on the social media giant. Investors are clearly dismayed by the company’s plans to aggressively boost spending on the metaverse and other projects in 2023. The disappointing results from the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp makes three straight weak earnings reports from the tech megacaps, following results on Tuesday from both Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

  • No recession yet: GDP forecast to grow again in the third quarter. But after that …

    Good news: The U.S. economy grew again in the third quarter after shrinking in the first six months of the year. The bad news? It not going to stop growing talk of recession.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.

    Facebook has already lost nearly $10 billion this year on Reality Labs, which handles metaverse projects.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • The Fed is slammed with a 'trilemma' of problems and will slow rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian says

    The Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • A Bear Market Gift: This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is Down 38%

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE: ARE) stock price has plummeted roughly 38% from its recent peak. The sell-off in Alexandria is a gift for dividend-seeking investors. With its stock price tumbling, the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield has risen to 3.4%.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.

  • 2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Surging. Here’s Why and What Happens Next.

    It started with a rally alongside stocks, but Bitcoin's massive move higher is largely due to traders covering ill-timed bets against the crypto market.