Samsung QLED TV Black Friday Deals (2020) Rated by Consumer Walk

Consumer Walk
·3 min read

Summary of all the best early Samsung QLED TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring sales on Samsung QLED 4K smart TVs

Compare all the latest early Samsung QLED TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring 75-inch, 65-inch & 60-inch model deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.


Best Samsung QLED TV Deals:


Best Samsung TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:


Looking for more deals? Click here to see the entire range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to shop Amazon’s latest holiday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)


Latest Stories

  • Biden on suing the GSA: 'We haven't ruled it out'

    President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that nothing is off the table when it comes to his transition team’s access to critical data on the coronavirus and national security that is being blocked by the Trump administration’s General Services Administration.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad

    After months of travel to battleground states before Election Day, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency now is looking at taxpayer-funded trips abroad, including the tropics, in the Trump administration's last weeks. Administrator Andrew Wheeler had been invited next month to Taiwan, a trip with an estimated cost of $45,000, EPA spokesman James Hewitt said Thursday. “Administrator Wheeler remains head of the agency and will continue to advance environmental progress both here and abroad,” Hewitt said.

  • Wisconsin agrees to issue recount of ballots in 2 counties after hours of partisan fighting

    The Wisconsin Elections Commission late Wednesday, after an hours-long, often-contentious debate, agreed to issue an order on Thursday to recount ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties as requested by President Trump.

  • The Senate's 'Gang of Five' moderates who could help pass — or kill — a Biden agenda

    The next two years are unlikely to see the passage of sweeping new social or economic programs. Expect instead relatively narrow and incremental bills that chip away at big problems, and proposals that address uncontroversial issues such as infrastructure or higher education reform. 

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Factbox: U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus

    "I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test," Newhouse, 65, a Republican from the state of Washington, wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Last night, the results came back positive for the virus," Newhouse wrote.

  • Court rejects McCann suspect's appeal in separate rape case

    A German federal court has dismissed an appeal against the rape conviction of a man who is currently also being investigated over the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann. The court in Karlsruhe said Friday it had rejected the appeal by Christian Brueckner against his conviction last year for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal and confirmed the seven-year sentence. The move comes weeks before Brueckner, 43, who is serving the remains of a separate sentence for drug offenses, could have been released.

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defense lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election.

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000 mark as infections surge

    Cleveland asked residents to stay home, mask mandates were passed in places that had previously resisted them, and New York City's school district, the largest in the United States, is halting in-person learning from Thursday. Over a seven-day average, the United States is reporting 1,176 daily deaths, more than the daily average deaths in India and Brazil combined - the two countries next most affected. The United States has reported a total of about 11.4 million cases since the start of the pandemic and remains the only country to have reported more than 10 million cases.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Carson took oleander extract, promoted by My Pillow CEO, to treat COVID infection

    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he tried an unproven, unapproved herbal extract promoted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Lamar Alexander Calls on Trump Admin. to Give Biden Presidential Briefings

    Senator Lamar Alexander on Friday called on the Trump administration to begin providing Joe Biden with presidential briefings and other transition resources, although he stopped short of calling Biden the president-elect.“If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one,” Alexander said in a statement Friday morning.The Tennessee Republican added that it is not unprecedented to have vote recounts and resolve election disputes, saying these steps reassure the American public that the election was valid."My hope is that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gore's example, put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term," Alexander said. "The prompt and orderly transfer or reaffirmation of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy."Gore conceded the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush on December 13 of that year, 36 days after Election Day. In his concession speech, he said that, "for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession."Trump has so far refused to concede and has claimed that he won the election, alleging that a large number of mail ballots this year gave rise to widespread voter fraud. His campaign's legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, has launched a plethora of legal challenges in battleground states vital to his reelection, several of which have already been thrown out by judges.The administration has also rebuffed the former vice president’s transition team attempts to begin the transfer of power, which includes releasing millions of dollars and providing access to federal agencies and office space in Washington.Biden has also said he is not receiving the daily classified briefing on security threats that a president-elect is typically given. Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said last week that he would "step in" if Biden were not provided the briefings by Friday, but backtracked over the weekend after that deadline was not met, saying he was in "no hurry" for Biden to receive the briefings.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

    Orlando Hall got stiffed on a drug deal and went to a Texas apartment looking for the two brothers who took his money. Late Thursday, Hall was put to death for abducting and killing the teenager, Lisa Rene. A judge’s stay over concerns about the execution drug gave Hall a reprieve, but for less than six hours.