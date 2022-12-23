Samsung recalls 660,000 washers that pose a fire hazard

Samsung is recalling about 663,000 top-loading washing machines that can overheat and pose a fire hazard, the appliance company said on Thursday.

The company has received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire" connected with the washers, 10 of which resulted in property damage. In addition, three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation, Samsung said.

The 14 models of washing machines were sold in the U.S. between June 2021 and December 2022, at stores including Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and online at Samsung.com, the company said. They cost between $900 and $1,500.

The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors with model series numbers WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The full serial numbers associated with the washers are as follows:

