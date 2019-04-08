Samsung is reportedly planning to launch four Galaxy Note 10 models in 2019

Several recent reports claimed that Samsung would be doing the unthinkable with this year’s Galaxy Note 10 series by launching a smaller, more affordable version alongside the regular next-gen big-screen Samsung smartphone flagship. This wouldn’t quite be a first for Samsung though, as the company did launch two distinct Note models a few years ago when it introduced the Note Edge display concept.

A new report from Korea now says that Samsung is ready to double down on that strategy, with plans to reveal up to four Galaxy Note 10 models in stores later this year. That’s something Samsung has never done before, and the Galaxy S10’s sales success is apparently the catalyst behind this decision.

Related stories

Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint sensor tricked by 3D-printed fingerprint

Will the Galaxy Note 10's design suffer because of the phone's signature feature?

Samsung is making 5G modems too, but probably not for the iPhone

Samsung introduced no less than four Galaxy S10 models back in February, including the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G. We’re looking at four flagship devices all sharing the same design and main specs. However, the more money you’re willing to spend, the better features you get. Screen size increases considerably as you move towards the 5G model, as does battery size. Also, the 5G phone comes with support for the next-gen cellular data speeds standard (in case that wasn’t clear from the product’s name).

According to ETNews, the Galaxy S10 strategy worked for Samsung in terms of early sales. An unnamed industry official said Samsung made some 14.5 million units in the first quarter of the year, up considerably from the average Galaxy S production for the first quarter, which is usually around 11 million.

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung reportedly plans to introduce two LTE and two 5G models. The two 4G phones will come in two sizes — 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch — featuring triple and quadruple lens cameras on the back. Each phone will come in a 5G flavor as well, which will feature similar display and camera specs to the 4G versions.

The report doesn’t go into any other specifics about the four Note 10 models, but we’d expect them to feature the same design as the Galaxy S10 series, as well as the same processor options. On top of that, each Note 10 phone should come with a built-in S Pen stylus.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 10 at some point this August.

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com