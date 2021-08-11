Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Flip3 5G phones: How to preorder; plus new watch, earbuds unveiled

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
Samsung's newest foldable smartphones, scheduled to arrive Aug. 27, look sleek, sexy and promise increased durability and price-consciousness.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone ($1,799.99), which has a brighter, more responsive AMOLED screen – measuring 7.6-inches when unfolded – can be pre-ordered now. So can the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G ($999.99) with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display (when opened) and a 1.9-inch OLED cover screen that's four times larger than the original Galaxy Z Flip device.

But that's not all Samsung unveiled Wednesday during its Galaxy Unpacked event held online. Also introduced: two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch4 (starting at $249.99) and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic ($349.99-up), both available for pre-order, and new Galaxy Buds2 ($149.99), priced $50 below the Galaxy Buds Pro ear buds, released back in January alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphones.

Unfolding device dominance

The electronics giant was the world’s fastest growing 5G smartphone vendor in Q1 2021, according to Strategy Analytics. But despite being innovative and stylish, foldable devices – a category in which the U.K.-based research firm forecasts Samsung to maintain a 70% market share this year – have yet to truly take off.

"Samsung is pushing 5G foldables hard because it wants to differentiate from Apple iPhone in the premium smartphone segment, generate fresh revenue streams from a new hardware design, and fend off rising competition from Chinese brands like Xiaomi in the fast-growing 5G market," said Neil Mawston, executive director of Strategy Analytics' global wireless practice.

While the prices of Samsung's latest phones may still seem, well, pricey, they are coming in at lower costs than previous models. And consumers do like the idea of foldable device, he said, "because they pack a big screen into a small design. Slip a 6-inch smartphone into your pocket on the train, unfold an 8-inch tablet on your desk or couch."

Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, cost about $2,000 when it hit the market in September 2019. That came after a six-month delay due to broken screens and other damage issues reported by product reviewers.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, released last September, carried an original price of $1,999 before Samsung reduced that by $550 in February 2021. Samsung also reduced the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, originally $1,449 in August 2020, to $649.99 with trade-in on Samsung.com.

"Foldables are an exciting category, but to date they have been somewhat exotic," said Avi Greengart, president and lead analyst for tech research firm Techsponential. "However, Samsung keeps iterating and improving them, and its third generation adds waterproofing, new features, and lower prices."

Both devices are made with Armor Aluminum, the strongest ever used on its smartphones, Samsung says. Each is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus with screens 80% more durable than the Z Fold2's. Both boast adaptive 120Hz refresh rates for smoother scrolling in apps, for instance. And both are water resistant, too.

The Z Fold3's 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen, used when closed, looks like a normal smartphone before unfolding to its tablet-sized form. It has a total of five cameras including an under display camera and a rear triple camera with 12 megapixel ultra-wide, wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

Its enhanced Flex mode lets you multitask, for example, checking notes while monitoring a Zoom call on the top screen. "The Galaxy Z Fold3 can be a productivity powerhouse with a huge interior display that can be used as a slate for writing or drawing with a special, optional S-Pen," Greengart said.

S Pen Fold Edition is designed to be used exclusively with Fold3 and is priced at $49.99. There is also an option for the S Pen Fold Edition with a case, which is $79.99. There is also the S Pen Pro which offers a more comfortable grip with a thicker body that can be used with Fold3 as well as other Samsung S Pen-enabled devices. It features Bluetooth connectivity and is priced at $99.99.

Thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold2, the Fold3 is available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. S-Pens for the Z Fold3 start at $49.99.

Even though they remain beyond the price range of most consumers, the new devices allow Samsung, "to target early adopters with deep pockets who will pay just about anything for the latest status symbol or gadget," Mawston said.

A smartphone you may flip for

The new Z Flip3, when folded measures about 3.5 inches by 2.8 inches and 0.7 inches thick, making it easy to fit in smaller pockets than traditional smartphones. It has front and dual rear cameras, and you can take videos and photos – including hands-free selfies – while it's closed or flip it open and use the display as a viewfinder.

You can also get messages and notifications with the Z Flip3 closed, on the cover screen. When you open the Z Flip3, you can watch videos in Flex mode with the video on the top half of the screen and controls on the bottom – and listen to its Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

"The Galaxy Z Flip3 is now priced in the same range as ordinary premium smartphones that only fold if you sit on them by accident," Greengart said.

Those who pre-order the one of the foldable devices before Aug. 26, 2021 can get $200 Samsung Credit on a Galaxy Z Fold3 or $150 on a Galaxy Z Flip3. Pre-order on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App and opt-in to a 3-year Samsung Care+ plan and you can get a discount on the price of the total plan and have no monthly payment for the first 12 months.

Also on Samsung.com, shoppers can trade-in up to four devices and earn up to $800 credit on the Galaxy Z Fold3 (up to $650 on the Galaxy Z Flip3) and on a three-year plan get monthly payments as low as $28 per month for Galaxy Z Fold3 ($13 per month for Galaxy Z Flip3).

Samsung's smarter smartwatches

Samsung worked with Google to create a new Wear OS platform to expand the galaxy of apps available for the new Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic – including Google Maps, Samsung Pay, adidas Running, Calm, Strava, and Spotify.

Each will also track heart rate and other health measurements including body composition (unfortunately, the devices do not produce blood pressure readings in the U.S.). Connect to a Samsung Smart TV and your calorie count and heart rate will appear on screen.

"Samsung’s smartwatches have been the best option for Android phone buyers, but lacked wide third-party app support," Greengart said. "The hope is that by working with Google for the operating system, and then layering Samsung’s interface on top, Galaxy Watch4 will offer the best of both worlds. The new Watch4 options have useful health metrics and are well-priced."

Samsung is currently the world’s No. 2 smartwatch seller (behind Apple) with 13% global marketshare in Q1 2021, according to Strategy Analytics.

Both smartwatches are available in two sizes (the Watch4 in 40mm and 44mm, the Classic in 42mm and 46mm) and have Bluetooth and LTE versions. The Watch4 is available in various colors ($249.99-up for Bluetooth versions and $299.99-up for LTE models), the Classic in black and silver ($349.99-up for Bluetooth, $399.99-up for LTE).

You can pre-order them through Aug. 26 and get $50 in credit; the smartwatches are available starting Aug. 27.

New Galaxy Buds out now

The newest addition to Samsung's ear buds lineup, the Galaxy Buds2 ($149.99) are available Aug. 27 and can be pre-ordered for $129.99 with an eligible trade-in.

The new in-earbuds – available in white, olive, lavender or graphite – are the company's smallest and lightest buds yet, Samsung says.

In addition to active noise cancellation for blocking out sounds, three different ambient sound settings let varying levels of outside sounds in when you use Samsung's wearables app. Improved audio promises that your voice will sound clearer when making phone calls.

