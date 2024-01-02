Samsung reveals three anti-glare Odyssey OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024

Samsung has released some details regarding a trio of forthcoming Odyssey gaming monitors, just ahead of CES 2024. These are all OLED displays with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. Each monitor also features the company’s proprietary anti-glare technology that minimizes daylight and ambient light reflections.

First up, there’s the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SD curved ultra-wide monitor. The screen offers DQHD (5120x1440) resolution, a 0.03ms response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 32:9 aspect ratio and access to both Samsung’s smart TV platform and the company’s cloud-based Gaming Hub. The aesthetics are on point, with a slim form factor and a slightly smaller size than the mammoth Odyssey Ark.

Monitor on white background. (Samsung)

The Odyssey G80SD is the first flat 32-inch OLED gaming monitor in Samsung’s lineup. It features 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 0.03ms response time and a snappy 240Hz refresh rate This ultra-thin monitor is made for cramped desks, with a width of just under four millimeters. The peak brightness is 450 nits and the monitor ships with CoreLighting+ technology for unique ambient lighting schemes.

Monitor on white background. (Samsung)

The relatively diminutive 27-inch OLED G60SD boasts a 360Hz refresh rate and a QHD (2560x1440) resolution. This monitor also ships with Samsung’s CoreLighting+ tech, for ambient tomfoolery, and a slim, metal form factor. The display can be adjusted for comfort via tilt, pivot and swivel.

There's no pricing yet, though that could come when CES 2024 actually starts next week. Samsung has promised that each will release sometime this year. For reference, the company announced a slew of Odyssey gaming monitors at CES 2023, and they were all out in the wild by the middle of the year.

