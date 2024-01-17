Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. the competition: Familiar hardware, new AI chops

Here are the specs for Samsung's latest handset and how they compare to its competitors.

Amy Skorheim
·Commerce Writer
Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event today barely let us catch our breath after last week's CES. As we expected, the company revealed its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, which rely more than a little on new AI features. There's Circle to Search, Live Translate and Chat Assist to help you find the right words (and the right tone) of your messages — all of which you can read about in our hands-on report on the new handhelds.

As for the design and hardware, not much has changed since last year's S23. The rear triple camera array remains the same with a 50MP main, a 12MP wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The 6.2-inch Full HD+ screen is 1/10th of an inch bigger and the battery adds 100 mAh to the size of the previous generation. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor has been optimized for the new Galaxies — which should help them handle all of those nifty AI-powered tricks. Here's how the Samsung Galaxy S24 stacks up against its two closest rivals, the Apple iPhone 15 and the Google Pixel 8.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Google Pixel 8

Apple iPhone 15

Pricing (MSRP)

From $800

From $699

From $799

Dimensions

5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

Weight

5.93 ounces

6.6 ounces

6.02 ounces

Screen size

6.2 inches

6.2 inches

6.1 inches

Screen resolution

1,080 x 2,340

Full HD+

1,080 x 2,400

428 ppi

1,179 x 2,556

460 ppi

Screen type

AMOLED 2x

Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)

Up to 2,600 nits brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OLED

Up to 120Hz (60-120Hz)

Up to 2,000 nits brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus

OLED

60Hz

Up to 2,000 nits brightness

Ceramic Shield

SoC

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Google Tensor G3

Apple A16 Bionic

Hexa-core CPU (up to 3.46GHz)

5-core Apple GPU

RAM

8GB

8GB

6GB

Battery

4,000mAh

4,485mAh

"Beyond 24 hours"

"Up to 20 hours video playback"

Charging

USB Type-C

"Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes"

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare

USB Type-C 3.2

Up to 27W wired

Up to 18W wireless with Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)

Qi wireless charging up to 12W

Reverse wireless charging

USB Type-C (USB 2.0)

"Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes"

MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W

Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Reverse wired charging

Storage

128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Rear camera(s)

Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2

Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4 3x optical zoom

Main: 50 MP, f/1.68

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 125.8 degree FOV

Main: 48 MP, f/1.6

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.4, 120 degree FOV

Front camera(s)

12 MP, f/2.2

10.5 MP, f/2.2

12 MP, f/1.9

Video capture

Rear: 8K at 24/30 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30/60/240/960 fps

Front: 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30 fps

Rear: 4K at 24/30/60 fps, 1080p at 24/30/60/120/240 fps

Front: 4K at 24/30/60 fps, 1080p at 30/60 fps

Rear: 4K at 24/25/30/60 fps, 1080p at 25/30/60/120/240 fps

Front: 4K at 24/25/30/60 fps, 1080p at 25/30/60/120 fps

Water and dust resistance

IP68

IP68

IP68

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth

v5.3

v5.3

v5.3

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

OS

Android 14

Android 14

iOS 17

Finishes

Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, Jade Green, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow

Armor Aluminum frame

Obsidian, Hazel, Rose

Matte aluminum frame

Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

Aluminum frame

