Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. the competition: Familiar hardware, new AI chops
Here are the specs for Samsung's latest handset and how they compare to its competitors.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event today barely let us catch our breath after last week's CES. As we expected, the company revealed its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, which rely more than a little on new AI features. There's Circle to Search, Live Translate and Chat Assist to help you find the right words (and the right tone) of your messages — all of which you can read about in our hands-on report on the new handhelds.
As for the design and hardware, not much has changed since last year's S23. The rear triple camera array remains the same with a 50MP main, a 12MP wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The 6.2-inch Full HD+ screen is 1/10th of an inch bigger and the battery adds 100 mAh to the size of the previous generation. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor has been optimized for the new Galaxies — which should help them handle all of those nifty AI-powered tricks. Here's how the Samsung Galaxy S24 stacks up against its two closest rivals, the Apple iPhone 15 and the Google Pixel 8.
Samsung Galaxy S24
Google Pixel 8
Apple iPhone 15
Pricing (MSRP)
From $800
From $699
From $799
Dimensions
5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches
5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches
5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches
Weight
5.93 ounces
6.6 ounces
6.02 ounces
Screen size
6.2 inches
6.2 inches
6.1 inches
Screen resolution
1,080 x 2,340
Full HD+
1,080 x 2,400
428 ppi
1,179 x 2,556
460 ppi
Screen type
AMOLED 2x
Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)
Up to 2,600 nits brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
OLED
Up to 120Hz (60-120Hz)
Up to 2,000 nits brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus
OLED
60Hz
Up to 2,000 nits brightness
Ceramic Shield
SoC
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Google Tensor G3
Apple A16 Bionic
Hexa-core CPU (up to 3.46GHz)
5-core Apple GPU
RAM
8GB
8GB
6GB
Battery
4,000mAh
4,485mAh
"Beyond 24 hours"
"Up to 20 hours video playback"
Charging
USB Type-C
"Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes"
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare
USB Type-C 3.2
Up to 27W wired
Up to 18W wireless with Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)
Qi wireless charging up to 12W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Type-C (USB 2.0)
"Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes"
MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W
Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
Reverse wired charging
Storage
128GB / 256GB
128GB / 256GB
128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Rear camera(s)
Main: 50 MP, f/1.8
Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2
Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4 3x optical zoom
Main: 50 MP, f/1.68
Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 125.8 degree FOV
Main: 48 MP, f/1.6
Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.4, 120 degree FOV
Front camera(s)
12 MP, f/2.2
10.5 MP, f/2.2
12 MP, f/1.9
Video capture
Rear: 8K at 24/30 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30/60/240/960 fps
Front: 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30 fps
Rear: 4K at 24/30/60 fps, 1080p at 24/30/60/120/240 fps
Front: 4K at 24/30/60 fps, 1080p at 30/60 fps
Rear: 4K at 24/25/30/60 fps, 1080p at 25/30/60/120/240 fps
Front: 4K at 24/25/30/60 fps, 1080p at 25/30/60/120 fps
Water and dust resistance
IP68
IP68
IP68
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth
v5.3
v5.3
v5.3
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
OS
Android 14
Android 14
iOS 17
Finishes
Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, Jade Green, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow
Armor Aluminum frame
Obsidian, Hazel, Rose
Matte aluminum frame
Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
Aluminum frame