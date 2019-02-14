Samsung SDS Reveals Blockchain Accelerator Tech Following Hyperledger Testing

The IT arm of South Korean tech giant Samsung announced it had developed technology to speed up blockchain transactions, the company confirmed in a press release on Feb 14.

Presenting at the ongoing IBM Think 2019 conference in San Francisco, Samsung SDS said its new technology, Nexledger Accelerator, had already passed testing with Hyperledger Fabric.

“In order to improve transaction processing speed, which is a key consideration in applying blockchain technology, Samsung SDS has developed its own Nexledger Accelerator, which can be applied to Hyperledger Fabric,” the press release explained:

“Samsung SDS tested the Nexledger Accelerator in Hyperledger Fabric last December and found that the transaction processing speed was significantly improved.”

For the Accelerator, a dedicated Github repository aims to offer developers tools for testing and expanding the technology via a scheme dubbed “Innovation Sandbox.”

“The intent is to enable blockchain developers to run it to see how many performance benefits they can expect in reproducible ways,” Samsung SDS said in the press release.

SDS added it would also be joining the IBM Blockchain Platform Board.

Hyperledger is an open-source enterprise blockchain solution developed by the Linux Foundation. The technology has seen participation from and deployment among major players, including IBM, over the past two years.

Samsung first debuted its Nexledger product, itself an enterprise blockchain platform, in April 2017.

