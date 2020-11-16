Samsung's latest monitor is a smart TV with PC features

Samsung has launched a new all-in-one type of monitor, and the company believes it can serve more than one purpose in the work-from-home era. The device, simply called the Smart Monitor, is at its core a Tizen-powered smart TV with PC capabilities. It’s the brand’s first smart TV with built-in WiFi, Bluetooth and Wireless DeX capability. The monitor is also AirPlay 2 compatible, allowing you to share media like videos, photos and music from AirPlay devices like iPhones, iPads and Macs.

While you can use the device as a traditional monitor, you can use it to view, edit and save Office 365 applications in the cloud without having to connect it to a PC or a laptop. If you have a Galaxy Note 20, though, you can turn it into a computer via the wireless Dex feature that launched with the phone. We weren’t impressed with the wireless Dex experience when we tested it out for our review of the handset — there was so much latency when we used the Note 20 Ultra as a trackpad, for instance — but it could be good enough if you need quick access to a desktop.

Since the monitor runs Samsung’s Tizen OS, you can use it as you would any other smart TV, as well. It has access to Netflix, Apple TV, Prime, Hulu and YouTube, and you can download more apps through its embedded app store. The Smart Monitor will be available in two models and three variants in all: the M5 Full-HD model in 27- and 32-inches, and the 32-inch M7 Ultra HD model. You can get the M5 variants starting this month for $230 and $280, respectively, while the M7 model will be available in early December for $400. They will be sold through Samsung’s website and various retailers in the US.