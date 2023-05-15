Samsung Smart Monitors are up to 25 percent off right now

If you're looking to zhush up your workspace or gaming setup, or you simply need more screen real estate to help you get things done, you may want to consider picking up a Samsung Smart Monitor, as several models are currently on sale. Take, for instance, the 43-inch M70B. It's a 4K monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate that is currently available for $380 . That's $120 off the regular price, and the lowest we've seen this monitor dip to since last year's holiday season.

Samsung Samsung M70B Series Smart Monitor (43-inch) $380 $500 Save $120 Samsung's Smart Monitors are designed for both work and play, while offering a way to control your smart home products. $380 at Amazon

The M70B can help you to get some work done without having to hook it up to a PC. You can use it to connect to a computer remotely, access the Microsoft 365 suite directly and link to a Samsung mobile device to use the Samsung DeX productivity experience . You can connect a SlimFit camera to use video calling apps such as Google Duo. The camera has a privacy cover and you can always disconnect it.

When you're done with work, you can kick back, relax and watch your favorite shows and movies via streaming apps. You'll be able to access free streaming channels through Samsung TV Plus and get personalized recommendations. You can stream games from the likes of Microsoft Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Amazon Luna as well, as it's possible to connect a wireless controller to your TV.

On top of all of that, you can use the M70B to control smart home devices. There's support for the Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, as well as AirPlay.

The sale includes deals on several other Samsung displays, including some Odyssey gaming monitors . The 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is a curved, 240Hz, 4K monitor with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and latency as low as 1ms. The Neo G8 is available right now for $1,200 , or 20 percent off the regular price of $1,500.

Elsewhere, you can snap up the Odyssey G51C for $270 . That's 23 percent off the typical price of $350. This is a 27-inch, QHD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a 1ms response time. There's FreeSync Premium support to minimize screen tearing as well.

