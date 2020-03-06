Samsung is still selling the Galaxy S10e for $600, and there are 13 reasons you should buy it instead of the $750 Galaxy S10 or $850 S10 Plus

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy S10e should make a very strong case for conservative spenders looking at Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones as less expensive options to Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones.

The Galaxy S10e is almost identical to the Galaxy S10 in several important aspects.

You could say the extra features in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are simply extra fluff that not everyone really needs.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 phones are incredibly expensive, starting at $1,000 for the standard Galaxy S20.

That's a far cry from last year's lineup, when Samsung offered a cheaper "e" version of its Galaxy S10 phones. It was arguably one the best device of 2019, as it offered 99% of the important features for a reasonable $750 price tag that was pretty goo value when it was released in 2019.

In 2020, the Galaxy S10e at $600 is still great value for what you get, even against the newly discounted full-fat Galaxy S10 phones, and especially against the expensive Galaxy S20 phones.

The Galaxy S10e is the cheapest Galaxy S10 you can buy.

Galaxy S10e, S10 More





Eric Risberg/AP

The Galaxy S10e costs $600, and the most expensive option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $100 more at $700.

Even with the most expensive option, the Galaxy S10e is $50 less than the base Galaxy S10, which costs $750.

It's nearly identical in design to the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

galaxy s10 phones More





Samsung

The only major design differences are slightly thicker display bezels on the Galaxy S10e, as well as a flat display versus Samsung's signature curved edges display.

It's the best option for those who want a smaller phone and smaller display.

galaxy s10 s10 plus s10 e More





Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

If you're looking for a smartphone with a sub-6-inch display, the Galaxy S10e and its 5.8-inch display is worthy of your consideration.

Its display is actually technically sharper than the $1,000 Galaxy S10 Plus.

Galaxy S10 Headphone jack More





Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy S10e's display has a full HD 1080p resolution, and the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus have quad HD 1440p resolution displays.

From personal experience, there's very little difference between 1080p and 1440p resolutions on smartphones, especially on smaller displays like the Galaxy S10e.

Fun little fact: The Galaxy S10e's display is technically sharper than the Galaxy S10 Plus, despite its lower resolution. That's because the Galaxy S10e's display is specced at 522 ppi (pixels per inch) and the Galaxy S10 Plus' display has 505 ppi. Honestly, however, this makes very little difference, if at all.