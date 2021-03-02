New Samsung TVs seek to spring forward your seasons of viewing

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Remember those giant Samsung TVs unveiled ahead of the CES show two months ago? They are arriving.

Available in early spring are the 110-inch and 99-inch 4K Micro LED TVs, smaller versions of the 146-inch TV Samsung released in 2018, the electronics giant announced today at its online Unbox & Discover event. (You can watch it on YouTube.)

These smaller microLED displays (no prices yet) – self-emissive pixels offer improved picture quality – can also show four different video sources simultaneously with the 4Vue feature. An 88-inch Micro LED TV launches this fall; and Samsung has added a 76-inch model to its plans.

The addition of more sizes "is driven from trends we saw, basically huge growth in very large screens 75 inches and up and then we saw large growing in smaller screens 43 inches and below," said Grace Dolan, vice president of home entertainment marketing at Samsung.

"The big screens were about bringing families together," she said, "and the 43 inches and below was really about utility. Like creating a gym … work from home environment that didn’t exist before."

Televisions: Reviewed.com's best 65-inch TVs of 2021

Reviewed.com: Samsung unveils its 2021 TV lineup

Samsung has new 110-inch, 99-inch and 88-inch MicroLED TVs coming in 2021.
With a spring and summer – and possibly fall – of many Americans staying at home, some might be interested in an outdoor TV. A new 75" Full Sun model, due before summer (no price yet), expands Samsung's line of outdoor 4K Terrace TVs, all weather-resistant and protective against dust and water (available in 55-to-75-inch sizes, $3,499 to $6,499, out last spring).

Samsung also has three 8K Neo QLED models that use tiny LEDs, more compactly packed without the need of a lens, coming this year – in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes.

The Frame QLED 4K smart TVs, the company's artistic display which can also be used vertically, are thinner and have more storage for images (6 GB, compared to 500 MB in previous displays, with the capacity to hold 1,200 high-res images). Available for pre-order now, they start at $999.99 for 43 inches and go up to 75 inches ($2,999.99).

A new My Shelf accessory, available for The Frame TVs sizes 55-inch and higher, lets you personalize the look on your wall.

Samsung&#39;s My Shelf accessory lets you create a setting around The Frame QLED 4K smart TVs in sizes 55&quot; and higher.
A new 75-inch model of the Flip interactive display was unveiled, too, targeting home and hybrid workplaces. The 4K digital whiteboard lets up to 20 people work on a project through synced remote devices. No price announced, but the current 65-inch Flip 2 is priced at $2,599.

Also on the way: a TikTok app for all of Samsung's 2021 smart TVs, including the Sero display, which can flip from horizontal to vertical mode.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samsung TVs: Big 4K displays, Terrace TV for outdoor sunlight viewing

