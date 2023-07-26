Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Live updates on Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6 and more
There's even a new Galaxy Tab.
It's that time of the year again. Samsung is ready to show off its next generation of foldable smartphones, but this year, we expect a barrage of Galaxy devices. Beyond hinged smartphones, rumors and leaks suggest at least one wearable and the successors to last year's Galaxy Tab S8 series. Before the show starts at a very early 4AM PT/ 7AM ET / 11AM BST tomorrow, grab a coffee and read up on everything we expect to see right here.
This year, Samsung is broadcasting its Unpacked reveal event from its home in Seoul, South Korea, and we've got Engadget's Richard Lai on the ground there to capture what goes down. I'll support him here in London, UK, where it'll be a more sensible hour for a liveblog. Any questions? Pose them to me @thatmatsmith (X/Twitter or Threads, it's all the same?).
You can pinch from the external display, to access all those external widgets and even access quick toggles for connectivity, volume controls and more.
Accessories-wise, you'll also be able to pick panels that will match physical covers with your wallpaper.
Just like the Flip 4, you can shoot images and videos from the external display. Sorry Flex Window. And use your Galaxy Watch as a remote shutter button too.
