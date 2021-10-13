Samsung will hold another Unpacked event on October 20th

Yes, Samsung has yet another Unpacked event in store. The tech behemoth has announced that an Unpacked Part 2 presentation will take place on October 20th at 10AM Eastern. Samsung didn't offer many clues as to what it would unveil, but promised to show how the company was offering more chances at "self-expression through technology." The teaser accordingly shows Samsung app icons (such as Health and SmartThings) being packaged in pastel-colored boxes.

Rumors haven't been much help. Leaks have suggested Samsung might introduce a Galaxy S21 FE that would bring S21 features to a more affordable phone, but it's not certain if that device will surface in 2021 — if it does at all. Samsung is increasingly reliant on mid-range handsets like the Galaxy A52, and might not feel as much pressure to release an S21 FE when the A series offers a close-enough feature set.

As it stands, Samsung might focus its attention on software and services. The company has been eager to expand platforms like Health, and this might represent an opportunity to show where those ecosystems are headed next. This could also be Samsung's chance to preview One UI changes. The tech firm recently scrapped ads in its One UI apps, and we wouldn't be surprised if there were more substantial OS changes Samsung wanted to show before the year is over.