Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring health tracker

Samsung's Ring is designed to help enhance the wearer’s overall wellness, using around-the-clock features such as the step tracker, heart rate monitor and sleep monitor. Photo courtesy of Samsung

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its smart healthcare device, the Galaxy Ring, during the Mobile World Congress in Spain.

The device is designed to help enhance the wearer's overall wellness, using around-the-clock features such as the step tracker, heart rate monitor and sleep monitor.

The rings will come in three colors: gold, silver, and black. The prototypes, however, remained under wraps inside transparent boxes during the fair.

Samsung first introduced the ring during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event in the United States last month and plans to market them later this year.

"One of the biggest challenges the healthcare industry is facing today is fragmented data and how to bring it all together. Samsung is uniquely positioned to undertake this with one of the largest, most diverse connected device ecosystems," Samsung Vice President Hon Pak said in a statement.

"By collecting data through advanced sensor technology, you'll receive a deeper, more holistic understanding of your health with improved insights and integrated third-party health data," he said.

There are smart rings already, such as Oura Ring, which tracks sleep and physical activity. It made its debut in 2015 with its fourth-generation product expected this year.

Although the market is still small, more health-conscious users are expected to purchase such devices as sensor technology continues to evolve.

Such a prospect is seen as the impetus for global tech giants like Samsung Electronics and Apple tapping into this particular line of products.

According to consultancy Business Research Insights, the global market for smart rings is expected to grow from barely $20 million last year to $197 million by 2031.