After teasing it (again) yesterday, Samsung has finally shown off the Galaxy Ring in physical form at Mobile World Conference (MWC 2024) and revealed some additional details. The device is of course centered around health and wellness and will come in three colors, platinum silver, gold and ceramic black. It's set to go on sale later this year.

Samsung didn't say much about the Galaxy Ring when it first displayed a render of the device at Unpacked last month. All we knew at the time was that it would be a wellness-oriented wearable positioned to rival Oura and that it would have a suite of unknown sensors.

Journalists weren't allowed to photograph it today, but some additional images from Samsung show it to be a chonky, concave ring about the same size as the Oura, according to a supplied image (below). The extra girth isn't surprising, given the electronics cached inside.

Still, The Verge noted that it was lighter than expected and will be offered in sizes 5 to 13, marked S through XL inside the band. The size of the battery (and thus time between charges) will vary depending on the size, ranging from 14.5mAh to 21.5mAh. Battery life is unknown, but the Oura can go up to seven days between charges.

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Ring as a way to 'simplify everyday wellness' (Samsung)

According to a blog from Samsung VP Dr. Hon Pak, the ring will track sleep based on heart rate, movement and breathing, then provide users advice based on that. The company will also glean data from partner Natural Cycles, which already does fertility tracking on the Galaxy Watch, matching a key Oura feature.

The Galaxy Ring will also offer a new tool called My Vitality Score that measures alertness so users can see if they're at their best. Feedback will be available via "Booster Cards" that offer science-based tips using sleep and other data gathered by the device.

The Galaxy Ring will be part of the Samsung Health ecosystem and be compatible with the Galaxy Watch. That means you'll be able to use both devices at once to track your health and get higher quality data as a result. That said, the advantage of a ring wearable is that it's far less annoying to sleep with it.

We'll learn more in the months ahead, including the exact sensor suite, pricing and sale date. The Galaxy Ring will only be compatible with Samsung Galaxy phones, though the company is planning to make it work with other Android devices later on. iOS compatible is still to be determined, though, Pak said.