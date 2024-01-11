Samsung unveils updated roving, AI-powered companion robot at CES

Samsung Electronics’ updated robot Ballie is bigger than the previous version. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics unveiled an upgraded home robot during CES, which continues through Friday in Las Vegas.

The aptly named Ballie, which debuted at CES 2020, has new features, including the ability to project images onto walls and floors, automatically adjusting for the optimal view.

The new Ballie is much bigger, having grown from the size of a softball to a bowling ball to enable a larger battery pack and a built-in projector.

"Ballie will act as a personal home assistant, autonomously driving around the home and completing various tasks. By connecting to and managing home appliances, Ballie can also provide users various assistance," Samsung said in a statement.

"By transmitting video feeds of pets or loved ones to the user's mobile device, our robot will be able to provide a peace of mind to users when they are away from home," the company added.

HS Kim, president and CEO of Samsung's Consumer Electronics Division, demonstrates the original Ballie robot during a Keynote address at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas. The new version has a few upgrades. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

The roving robot can also help in setting the mood for various home activities -- exercising, working, relaxing, etc. -- by playing background music or making the appropriate accompanying sounds.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Ballie is expected to be able to improve upon its own features by learning patterns, including the patterns and habits as exhibited by its owner.

Samsung has not disclosed the retail price for Ballie or when it will hit the market, but industry experts expect it will be available before the year is out.

According to India-based 360iResearch, the global companion robot market is expected to grow more than 25% annually from $11.44 billion last year to $56.69 billion in 2030.

Included in the segment are animal-like robots and humanoids designed to provide physical assistance, companionship and other support to people at home or at care facilities.

Various tech giants have been working on companion robots with such a prospect in mind. Tesla, for example, developed a bipedal humanoid robot named Optimus.