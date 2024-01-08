Samsung updates its smart monitor that works without a PC for CES 2024

Samsung always has a major presence at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, and this year is no exception. The company just unveiled an update to its existing line of smart monitors. This is a modest refresh of last year's Smart Monitor M8, which was already feature-packed. This one looks to keep many of the same specs from 2023's release, from resolution to the detachable camera. However, there have been some software updates.

The Smart Monitor M80D boasts a 32-inch 4K panel and all kinds of high-tech bells and whistles. The big news here is that you can use the display without a PC or a gaming console.

This doesn’t mean it’s a full-fledged computer on its own. The standalone tasks include video calls via the detachable webcam and streaming content from providers like Netflix and Prime Video. The monitor also includes Samsung’s Gaming Hub, so you can stream all kinds of titles via the cloud. Finally, there are standalone apps for controlling smart home devices, word processing and one for accessing fitness metrics.

The previous-generation M8 Smart Monitor already boasted some features that worked without the use of a PC, but this new version kicks things up a notch. You also get HDR10+ visuals, built-in 2-channel speakers and Bluetooth for connecting directly to other gadgets, like wearables. There’s even a tool that lets you quickly send images and text from other Samsung devices, like Galaxy smartphones and Book laptops, to the monitor. It also integrates with Galaxy Buds to offer a “surround sound-like experience” with minimal latency.

This model will be available sometime this year, but Samsung hasn’t released pricing details. As a comparison, the previous-generation launched at $700, but was commonly available with steep discounts.

Samsung also used CES to announce something truly odd, a 3D monitor in the year 2024. 3D technology was extremely popular more than a decade ago, but has since fallen out of favor due to limited use case scenarios. This display offers a potential new use for 3D tech, access to VR content without a headset.

Samsung promises the monitor can run most VR applications without any wearable accessories whatsoever, though the experience will be markedly different. There’s eye and head-tracking integrated into the display, so it can mimic VR movement, but the field of view will be limited by the monitor. A built-in algorithm automatically adjusts the 3D response to provide the most “immersive gaming experience” and it works with all Steam VR titles. Of course, you can also use it to watch traditional 3D content, like 2009’s Avatar or whatever.

There’s no release date yet, though Samsung says it’ll release more information about the monitor as the year progresses. The company also announced a monitor called The Link that’s intended for multi-screen setups. There isn’t much information available for this one, with more to come “later in 2024.”

