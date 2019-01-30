Samsung ushers in the era of the 1TB smartphone

Twitter More

Facebook More

Those rumors that Samsung's Galaxy S10 might come with a 1TB storage option may just be true.

Samsung announced on Tuesday that it's started to mass-produce its 1TB Universal Flash Storage (eUFS), the type that'll be used in smartphones of the future.

SEE ALSO: Samsung's Galaxy S10 may come with a cryptocurrency wallet

It took Samsung just four years to bring eUFS from 128GB to 1TB, the company said in a press release, while keeping it tiny enough to use in a smartphone.

For an idea of just how much storage this is, Samsung says it'll be enough to store 260 10-minute 4K videos. While that actually doesn't sound that amazing, Samsung points out that your typical 64GB smartphone can only store 13 such videos. Read more...

More about Samsung, Smartphone Storage, 1tb, Tech, and Smartphones