Samsung Week rolls on with early Black Friday deals on top-rated TVs, appliances and phones

We're getting closer and closer to Black Friday 2022, which means the world is waiting for the best deals of the year to go live. The good news is that some of the biggest names in tech are already offering major price cuts weeks early. Samsung has a bevy of devices and appliances on sale for the next couple of days so you can get the best tech on the market weeks ahead of the best prices of the year.

Samsung Week deals

Since Monday, October 24, the tech developer has been hosting Samsung Week and the deals are live through Tuesday, November 1. During the ongoing sale, shoppers will find various appliances, mobile tech and more on sale for up to 71% off. Not only is there a set list of devices that will stay on sale throughout the event, but each day of the week will also feature daily deals on select tech.

One of the best Samsung deals to score today is on the Samsung extra large capacity smart front load washer. Typically listed for $1,249, you can get the smart appliance in a brushed black finish for $420 off at $829. Samsung says the washer has steam and Super Speed Wash options and can wash a full load in just 28 minutes. Better still, the laundry room essential can be stacked on top of or installed next to your dryer and features WiFi connectivity so you can easily schedule wash cycles from your smartphone.

If you want an even bigger TV screen to call your own, the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV is on sale in multiple sizes. Normally priced from $4,999.99, the smart display is available in its 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes for as low as $3,299.99. Samsung says the QN900B features an Infinity Screen with a bezel nearly invisible to the human eye, making it one of the slimmest TVs you'll ever see. Skinny as it is, the TV still promises brilliant colors and intense contrast through its Quantum Mini LED technology.

The best deals at the Samsung Week sale

Find incredible savings on kitchen and laundry room appliances right now at Samsung.

Shop the Samsung Week sale

