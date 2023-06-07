Samsung will focus on foldables in its upcoming July Unpacked event

Samsung has historically held Unpacked in various major cities around the world, starting with Las Vegas in 2010, but the company has yet to host the event in its home country's capital city. Now, the tech giant has announced that it's holding Unpacked in Seoul for the first time. It has no specific date yet, but it will take place in late July at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam. Samsung says it will unveil its next-gen foldable devices at the event, which means we'll most likely be seeing the Galaxy Flip 5 and the Galaxy Fold 5.

"This year, Seoul was selected because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation, while it also reflects Samsung’s strong confidence in the foldable category," the company wrote in its announcement.

The Galaxy Flip 5 might have a larger external display, based on the latest rumors, as well as a new hinge design that makes the crease on its display less noticeable. It'll also reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, just like the Galaxy S23. As for the Galaxy Fold 5, it's also rumored to have a new hinge design that gets rid of its predecessor's gap, ensures both sides lie flat on top of each other when folded and makes the display crease less visible. The device could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as well.

We have less than a couple of months to find out if those rumors are true — we'll update you when Samsung announces a specific date for the event.