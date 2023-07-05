Samsung will unveil its new foldables on July 26th

We knew it was coming but Samsung has confirmed the date of its latest Unpacked. The event will take place on July 26th at 7AM ET, the company announced today . The early start time is due to the fact Samsung plans to host the showcase from its home base of Seoul, South Korea. When Samsung first began teasing Unpacked last month, it promised the event would feature its latest generation of foldable devices. In other words, expect new iterations of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Thanks to pre-release leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what Samsung has planned for those devices. In the case of the former, all signs point to a refined hinge mechanism that allows the Z Fold 5 to close flat, while the most significant change with the Z Flip 5 looks to be a larger front-facing cover display.

Ahead of the 26th, Samsung is offering a $50 reservation credit for those who decide they want to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 sight unseen. If you want to take advantage of the promotion, all you need to do is visit the company’s website and provide your name and email. If you later change your mind, thankfully it’s a no-commitment offer.