Samsung Windfall Gives Richest Korean Woman $7 Billion Fortune

1 / 2

Samsung Windfall Gives Richest Korean Woman $7 Billion Fortune

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yoojung Lee
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets.

Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co., making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3% stake, according to a filing last week. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea with a net worth of $7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock-market close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It’s another consequence of the massive passing of wealth after Lee’s death, which saw his son Jay Y. cement control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. The late Lee’s only son is worth $12.6 billion, according to the index, while his sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun saw their wealth swell to $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.

“It’s a win-win situation for the family members,” said Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index. “It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes.”

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the family’s net worth.

The drama over succession at South Korea’s largest company has roiled the country since the late Lee, the patriarch and longtime head of Samsung Electronics, suffered a heart attack in 2014. Jay Y. Lee has been accused in two different lawsuits of illegal behavior to ensure control over the conglomerate and is currently serving a jail sentence after a conviction for bribery in the first case.

Hong received the biggest slice of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics as it was divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got about 33% of the shareholding, while her children each received about 22%, according to the legally prescribed ratio.

Stock holdings in the conglomerate’s other key affiliates, its de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung SDS Co., were transferred according to the same ratio.

But Jay Y. was able to tighten his grip as he received half his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co., raising his stake to more than 10% from 0.06%. Samsung Life owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics.

Last week, the family announced its plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills at more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion), as well as its intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and about 23,000 works of art, including pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.

Hong led Samsung’s Leeum museum, which houses works such as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled (Black Figure)” and Gerhard Richter’s “Two Candles.” She resigned as director in 2017, and hasn’t taken any management roles at Samsung companies.

“It’s an extraordinary concentration of wealth,” Park said. “This single family’s fortune creates inequality even among conglomerates.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethanol-Maker’s Sales Slump Shows Why It Wants to Ditch Biofuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Green Plains Inc.’s first-quarter revenue trailed analysts’ estimates after declines in its ethanol business, highlighting volatility that’s prompting the company to shift away from the biofuel.Revenue fell 13% from a year earlier to $553.6 million, compared with the $625.3 million average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Ethanol sales volumes slid 26% from the year-earlier period, in part due to winter weather woes that slowed output throughout the industry.The slump comes after U.S. ethanol producers struggled with lower demand as the virus pandemic limited car travel and fuel use. While corn-based ethanol consumption is rebounding with economies reopening and gasoline demand nationwide on the rise, Green Plains Chief Executive Officer Todd Becker has already decided to reduce the company’s reliance on corn-based biofuel as its main product.“Green Plains 2.0 is in sight,” Becker told analysts on an earnings conference call Monday.Becker seeks to reinvent the company into a maker of high-protein and sugar ingredients made from corn for use in products ranging from pet food to candy, with ethanol merely a byproduct. The plan has drawn backing from Wall Street. The stock has more than doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares slipped 0.7% at 12:27 p.m. in New York.First-quarter ethanol crush margins, which includes extracting “ultra-high protein” ingredients from corn, swung to profitability after posting a loss in the same period last year.Key InsightsThe Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s adjusted Ebitda of $15.4 million. Analysts had forecast $16.1 million in ebitda.Company posted a first-quarter loss per share of 17 cents, smaller than the 46-cent loss analysts expected.Lower production volumes of ethanol were likely due to impacts of the February cold snap throughout the central U.S. and plant upgrades and maintenance, Truist Securities analyst Jordan Levy wrote in a note; he has a “buy” rating on the stock.Get MoreClick here for the earnings statementFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OrganiGram CEO Steps Down

    In an unexpected development, OrganiGram Holdings' (NASDAQ: OGI) CEO Greg Engel has vacated his position, effective Monday. In its announcement that morning, the Canadian marijuana company said that after "stepping away from his role as CEO," Engel will continue with OrganiGram as a special advisor to its board of directors through a transition period. The company did not give a reason or reasons for Engel's departure.

  • Asia's share markets edge up on recovery signals

    Asia's share markets were mostly higher Tuesday as regional equity investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.05% on the back of a positive lead from Wall Street overnight. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 0.3% higher at 28,441.95.

  • Canada's Suncor posts profit as crude prices recover from 2020 lows

    Like many of its peers, Suncor has been benefiting from a rebound in oil prices driven by a recovery in global fuel demand, after it was decimated in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns. Canada's second-biggest oil producer said total production rose to 785,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the first quarter ended March 31, from 769,200 boepd a quarter earlier.

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars acquiring a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google and has focused its resources on developing 5G. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • Buffett calls SPACs 'a killer,' says they hurt Berkshire's ability to do deals

    Warren Buffett has a warning for would-be SPAC investors

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • US has ‘no closer ally’ than Britain but must protect Good Friday Agreement, says Blinken

    1998 Good Friday Agreement ‘a historic achievement that we should protect’, says Blinken

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex-trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    New charges require ‘substantial amount of discovery that is now potentially relevant’, the court says

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Timothée Chalamet is co-hosting the Met Gala

    Timothée Chalamet will reportedly co-host thée Met Gala in September, despite the choice seeming to go aggressively against this year's theme of "American Independence." Complaints about that terrible and unseasonable theme aside: While Chalamet is, yes, technically American in that he has dual citizenship with France and was born in New York City, he is far more recognizable for playing angsty Italian youths, emo French monarchs, and aristocratic heirs to the planet Caladan. Chalamet's preferred brands on the red carpet also tend to be European, like Alexander McQueen (British), Haider Ackermann (French), Prada (Italian) — and let's not forget that bedazzled Louis Vuitton don't-call-it-a-harness that he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, and was decidedly Parisian. Though that's not to suggest that Timmy can't rock a pair of good ol' American overalls if he tries. Read more at Page Six. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

  • US has thrown away 180,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    Pharmacies wasted more doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • What’s the price for decades of wrongful imprisonment? Ronnie Long sues NC city, cops

    The North Carolina man served 44 years of an 80-year sentence on a rape charge. He says what the state paid him isn’t enough.