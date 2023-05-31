Samsung's 2022 The Frame smart TVs are up to 33 percent off

Samsung's The Frame is a smart TV that has a nifty trick up its sleeve. When you're not watching something, it looks like a piece of art. It's an intriguing alternative to the standard gloomy black box that can dominate a living room when a big-screen TV is turned off. Now, over at Woot, you can snap up a Frame TV at a discount. The retailer is running a sale on several 2022 models and it has dropped prices by up to 33 percent.

You'll need to make up your mind whether to take the plunge relatively quickly, as the sale will run for nine days or until the smart TVs are sold out. The biggest discounts, percentage wise, are on the 50-inch and 75-inch models, as both are a third off. The 50-inch model has dropped by $430 to $870, while the 75-inch model is $1,000 off at $2,000.

When Art Mode is enabled, The Frame can display the artwork of your choice. Some of the pieces are available at no extra cost, though you'll have access to a wider selection with a Samsung Art Store subscription. The options range from iconic works such as the Mona Lisa and The Starry Night to modern photography. The Frame has a low profile and anti-reflective matte glass to bolster the illusion that you're looking at framed art instead of a TV. The bezel is customizable too.

When you do want to tune in to a show or movie, you'll be able to watch in 4K, unless you opt for the 32-inch model, which doesn't have a QLED 4K display. The Frame also has the Alexa voice assistant built in and it uses Samsung's Tizen OS .

