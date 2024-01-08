Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup at CES 2024 includes AI aplenty and a ‘glare-free’ OLED model

Samsung’s CES 2024 TV rollout is here. The company typically reserves finer product details (including pricing) for later, but it provided Engadget with a quick rundown of its new television lineup ahead of its press conference on Monday. Its new 8K TVs have new AI-powered features, including upscaling technology (to help with the scarcity of native 8K content), and it claims a “glare-free” OLED model looks equally clear in bright and dark rooms.

Samsung’s new quantum dot TVs have AI-powered upscaling tech the company hopes will nudge curious consumers into paying a premium for an 8K TV. With most content providers currently lacking native 8K streaming options, Samsung’s AI Upscaling Pro feature in its QN900D (65- to 85-inch) television can help by converting 4K content into 8K or HD / SD media into 4K.

The company says the QN900D is the “slimmest, most premium 8K TV to ever hit the market.” In addition to resolution upscaling, the television includes a trick to recognize when you’re watching sports and help track the game’s ball on the screen. Another algorithmic feature, Real Depth Enhancer Pro, helps boost contrast between the foreground and background, including in fast-paced content like car racing.

Samsung’s new QLED (8K and 4K) and OLED televisions also include Active Voice Amplifier Pro, a more advanced version of an existing feature that can boost dialog and “key sound effects” for more immersive audio. In addition, AI Customization Mode asks you to choose your “preferred picture” in a series of scenes when setting up the television; it will then use AI to detect the scene you’re watching and optimize the picture accordingly based on your preferences.

The company is also launching a (presumably cheaper) 8K QLED TV, the QN85D, that lacks the fancy AI conversion features. Meanwhile, the company’s 4K NEO QLED lineup includes the QN90D (43- to 98-inch) and QN85D (55- to 85-inch).

Samsung also has new OLED models for 2024, including the S90D and S95D (both 55- to 77-inch). The latter includes the company’s “OLED Glare Free” tech, which it claims will let you “enjoy the best possible viewing experience across both bright and dark rooms.” Samsung says the feature doesn’t affect the picture’s viewing angles or contrast and can depict Pantone-validated standard colors. The S95D has a 4K 144Hz panel, and it measures just under 11mm thick.

The company’s 2024 offerings also include “more ultra-large screen options than ever,” including 98-inch models in its Neo QLED 8K and 4K, QLED 4K and Crystal UHD lineups. Yet another AI-powered feature will address the problem of pixels becoming more discernible as screen size increases. Samsung’s Supersize Picture Enhancer feature uses AI upscaling to enhance the perceived sharpness and reduce visible noise on each pixel to help offset the bigger TVs’ larger dots.

