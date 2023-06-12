Samsung’s 49-inch curved OLED gaming display is $2,200

Samsung has been going all-in with curved monitors lately , and its newest entry is the Odyssey OLED G9. This 1800R curved display is enormous, at 49 inches, and boasts a 32:9 aspect ratio. The company first announced the monitor at this year’s CES, but now it’s finally available for preorders and Samsung is offering a deal to sweeten the pot.

The gigantic OLED panel costs $2,200, but the company will throw in a $250 Samsung gift card to anyone that preorders. This gift card can be used for any Samsung product or service, and you have plenty to choose from. That, sort of, lowers the price to the more palatable sum of $1,950.

For the price, you get a whole lot of monitor. The Odyssey OLED G9 offers dual-quad high definition resolution (5,120 x 1,440), a stark 1800R curvature and the aforementioned 32:9 aspect ratio. There’s a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, making for smooth gameplay. The panel includes over 8 million self-illuminating pixels and a “near-infinite” color contrast ratio.