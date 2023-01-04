Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs

Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.

Samsung claims its MicroLED line will set the standard for picture quality in 2023. And judging from the 76-inch model’s topline features, that’s not a mere boast from the company. The set sports a 240Hz variable refresh rate and 2-nanosecond response time. It also offers 20-bit black detail for “intense” contrast.

Samsung OLED

Samsung is also promising upgrades for its Neo QLED sets, starting with the line’s new flagship. The QN900C features an 8K Quantum MiniLED-lit panel capable of maxing out at 4,000 nits of brightness. As with Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED sets, the QN900C features a 14-bit backlight. However, the TV offers even better contrast thanks to a tweak the company made to its 8K Real Depth Enhancer Pro software. Samsung is also promising improved picture quality when viewing older movies and TV shows thanks to the inclusion of its new Auto HDR Remastering algorithm, which can automatically apply HDR effects to standard dynamic range content.

For those who would prefer a 4K set, there’s also the QN935C. Samsung’s new 4K flagship features a redesigned power board that eliminates the need for an external connection box and allows for bezels that are less than 20mm thick. The QN935C also features top-firing speakers, allowing the set to produce Dolby Atmos sound without a dedicated soundbar. You can use both the QN900C and QN935C as a smart home hub thanks to the fact Samsung’s entire 2023 Neo QLED line will feature built-in Zigbee and Matter Thread all-in-one modules.

Samsung OLED

Last year’s CES saw Samsung launch its new QD-OLED technology. This year, the company is expanding the line to offer additional models, including an all-new 77-inch model. As previously announced, the 2023 QD-OLED TV line will offer up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness thanks to the inclusion of Samsung’s new “HyperEfficient EL” OLED material and IntelliSense AI. Samsung says its latest panels are also more energy efficient and support 144Hz refresh rates. Additionally, the company has gone out of its way to get the panels AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified. Samsung didn’t announce pricing and availability for its QD-OLED line. Expect those details to come in the coming weeks.