Samsung’s entire Galaxy S23 lineup is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Samsung makes some of the best high-end Android phones money can buy, and as it just so happens, Amazon has discounted a handful of the company’s flagships during Prime Day 2023. The highlight of the sale is the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S23+, which is down to an all-time low of $800. Normally, that version of the S23+ will set you back $1,000, though it’s been possible to find the handset on sale for $850 in recent months. Either way, the additional $50 off makes an already great phone even more compelling. Engadget awarded the Galaxy S23+ a score of 86 at the start of the year. Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low praised the phone for its solid battery life, excellent performance and vibrant display, but found the main camera could have performed better in low-light situations.

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 $600 $800 Save $200 With a vibrant and fast 6.6-inch display, a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a capable set of cameras, the Galaxy S23+ is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. $600 at Amazon

If you want the best slate device Samsung offers, it’s worth noting the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also on sale. At the moment, you can buy the 256GB model for $950, or $250 off MSRP. That too is an all-time low, with the S23 Ultra going on sale for $1,000 on a few occasions in the last year.

Amazon has also discounted Samsung’s foldables during Prime Day. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently $1,100. That’s a substantial discount from the $1,800 the device was at launch last year. It’s even a decent discount from the $1,350 the Z Fold 4 has sold for on occasion. Meanwhile, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $800, a $100 discount from its previous all-time low of $900. Those are great prices for Samsung’s latest foldables, but I would advise against buying either the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 right now. Samsung’s next Unpacked showcase is later this month, and the company has already said that it plans to unveil the next-generation of its foldables at the event.

