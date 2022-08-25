Samsung's new Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds drop tomorrow—preorder now

Order the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 today.

Samsung's earbuds are top notch, from cheaper offerings like the high-powered Galaxy Buds 2 to more luxurious options like the Galaxy Buds Pro. Whether you're already a Samsung fan or you've been in the market for an audio upgrade, you're in luck. Samsung is dropping a brand new iteration in the Galaxy Buds lineup, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, tomorrow, August 26.

You can get the brand new earbuds by preodering them from select retailers, including Samsung, AT&T and Best Buy. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro cost $229.99, which is slightly more than the initial cost of the original Galaxy Buds Pro, which retailed at $199.99. You can get up to $75 off the preorder cost when you trade in an old set of Galaxy Buds, as well as a bonus wireless charger, when you participate in the preorder.

Grab a brand new set of Galaxy Buds2 Pro today.

Made with 24-bit hi-fi audio that's designed to pair with Samsung devices, and three high SNR speakers, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro expands on the roster of the original model. All three colorways are available for preorder, including the lilac color alongside more basic black and white versions.

We tested and loved the original Galaxy Buds Pro. The adorable earbuds were dubbed comparable to the Airpods Pro by our reviewer, performing well thanks to their "expansive and powerful sound signature," "top notch water resistance" and robust catalog of features. Some of the things we enjoyed from the Pros crop up in the second generation earbuds, including the elegant design and IPX7 waterproofing.

Where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds: How to preorder