Samsung's Galaxy Fold could launch next week

Twitter More

Facebook More

Samsung's oft-delayed foldable phone may finally be ready for prime time.

According to South Korean outlet Yonhap News (via SamMobile), the company is getting ready to launch the Galaxy Fold in Korea on Sept. 6.

The date is interesting, as this is the same day the IFA trade show in Berlin officially starts — though there's still no word whether Samsung will officially launch the Fold there.

A few months ago, Samsung said it has fixed the Fold's issues and promised a September launch, but the company did not reveal an exact date.

SEE ALSO: Lefties are going to love Samsung's Galaxy Note 10

The Fold, a powerful foldable smartphone with top-notch specs, was originally scheduled to launch in April, but has suffered several rounds of delays as early reviewers noticed the device is quite prone to breaking. Read more...

More about Samsung, Galaxy Fold, Tech, Smartphones, and Big Tech Companies