Samsung's Galaxy S10 will probably be very expensive

Samsung's new flagship, the Galaxy S10, will likely come in at least three flavors and it will certainly be a very powerful device. We know that much from previous leaks and rumors.

But with Samsung's mobile phone sales slowing down, will the company make the upcoming flagships cheaper?

According to a new leak, courtesy of young leaker of mobile things, Ishan Agarwal (via Android Authority), the answer is no.

EXCLUSIVE! Here's the full list of Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ variants that will be coming to Europe along with Official Pricing. This price list is for Netherlands, I don't have for other countries as of now, but the difference should be minimal b/w European countriespic.twitter.com/WWSFzXjnFO — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 1, 2019 Read more...

