Samsung's HW-Q60R Harman Kardon soundbar is on sale for $170 off

Twitter More

Facebook More

TL;DR: Get the panoramic Samsung HW-Q60R Harman Kardon soundbar for just $329.99 when you order it through the PCMag Shop. Since it's normally $499.99, you'll be saving 34%.

In case you missed it, we just experienced the hottest July ever , glaciers are dying , and Gillian Anderson is urging us to save the oceans while we still can. Things are bleak, ya’ll. But if you need a feature film-length escape from the world, the good news is this year has really come through in the entertainment department .

While you seek reprieve from our doom, curled up nice and cozy with your home-popped popcorn, why not take it even further and elevate your experience with an impressive soundbar to boot, eh? It's called coping. And because through Sunday night, you can snag the Samsung HW-Q60R Harman Kardon soundbar over at the PC Mag Shop (which is owned by Mashable’s publisher, Ziff Davis) for an impressive $170 off, there's never been a better time. Read more...

More about Entertainment, Samsung, Speaker, Mashable Shopping, and Soundbar