Samsung's Lee discusses smooth supply of "essential" chip equipment with ASML's Wennink

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joyce Lee
    English writer and performer

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with ASML Holding NV CEO Peter Wennink on Tuesday to discuss cooperating over the adoption of high-end chip equipment, Samsung said on Wednesday.

A company statement said Lee and executives from the Dutch multinational held wide-ranging discussions on the smooth supply of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, "essential for implementing minute processes for next-generation semiconductor production."

The also discussed prospects for the chip market and technology trends, the statement said, without elaborating further.

ASML's EUV machines are key to advanced chipmaking and cost up to $160 million each, and the limited number produced has created a bottleneck for chipmakers like Samsung, TSMC and Intel which have plans to spend more than $100 billion in coming years to build semiconductor plants.

Samsung is estimated to secure 18 EUV machines from ASML this year, up from an estimated 15 last year and 8 in 2020, Lee Jae-yun, analyst at Yuanta Securities, said in past comments.

Samsung, which uses EUV process in both chip contract manufacturing and DRAM memory chip manufacturing, declined comment on specific future EUV adoption plans. It was the first to use EUV in DRAM manufacturing.

Samsung said in an earnings call in January that it would be "expanding supply of high-performance products and increasing application of its industry-leading EUV technology" for memory chips.

It also said that its chip contract manufacturing investments were concentrated on capacity expansions for advanced 5-nanometer EUV processes in its Pyeongtaek, South Korea plant.

Lee also visited microelectronics think-tank IMEC on Wednesday, Samsung said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Is Discussing Crisis Strategy as Well as Pandemic Program Reinvestments

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are discussing a broader strategy to protect the integrity of the euro region as well as whether to use reinvestments of their pandemic asset-purchase program flexibly as a first defense, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s

  • Micron (MU) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

    Micron (MU) closed at $58.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day.

  • WTO Enters ‘Crunch Time’ Trying to Reach Deals on Food, Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- Prospects for World Trade Organization deals aimed at resolving some of the global economy’s most pressing but politically thorny issues hung in the balance as the trade body extended by a day its ministerial conference in Geneva.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despit

  • 1 Green Flag for The Trade Desk in 2022

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) works with marketers to buy digital ad inventory. One green flag for The Trade Desk in 2022 is a potential surge of digital advertising inventory coming online later in the year. Streaming services giants Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have each announced that they are considering launching ad-supported versions of their streaming services later this year.

  • IKEA to further scale down operations in Russia

    Furniture giant IKEA said on Wednesday it would further scale its operations in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Many Western brands have sought to exit Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. In March, IKEA temporarily closed stores and paused sourcing in Russia, but has continued paying employees and will do so until the end of August.

  • Oil Retreats Ahead of Fed Meeting as IEA Casts 2023 Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to see further monetary tightening to combat rising US inflation and as the International Energy Agency cautioned there won’t be enough supply to meet demand next year.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Des

  • BP's $36 Billion Project Highlights Massive Green Hydrogen Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- BP’s acquisition of a stake and lead role in a $36 billion green hydrogen development in Western Australia is casting a spotlight on a slew of ambitious projects around the world that are promising to deliver massive amounts of the clean fuel.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optim

  • China's New Oriental education giant finds new life in English live streaming

    Shares in China's New Oriental climbed for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, with analysts saying its new live-streaming sales strategy could help it recover from a regulatory crackdown that decimated its education business. The company was once one of China's largest private tutoring firms but its fortunes changed overnight in July last year when Beijing enforced sweeping new rules on private education that barred tutoring for profit. New Oriental's shares plunged and it dismissed tens of thousands of staff.

  • China Puts Monetary Easing on Hold With Fed Set to Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank abstained from cutting a key policy interest rate, avoiding further policy divergence from the US that could add pressure on the yuan. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: M

  • Market Rout Evokes Memories of Trading Before Lehman Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Quincy Krosby couldn’t wait for Monday’s trading session to be over.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sentient“I was glued to the screen,” LPL Financial’s chief equity strategist sa

  • Bitcoin and ETH Starts Recovery, LINK Forms Bullish Pattern

    Bitcoin price remained well bid above $20,000, Ethereum’s ETH spiked towards $1,050, and LINK seems to be forming a crucial bullish pattern.

  • These Are the Absolute Best Smartphones To Buy in 2022

    Buying a smartphone in 2022 can be complicated, but we found the best of the best to get right now.

  • Kojima Studio Confirms 'Good Relationship' With Sony After Xbox News, Angry Fanboy Reactions

    Do you hear that? Out in the distance, you can hear thousands of angry fanboys continuing to fight online in the endlessly sad console war. The latest battle involves Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima and his independent studio deciding to do business with Microsoft and work on an Xbox-exclusive game. This, to some, is high treason. And seemingly in response to those angry fans (as well as to genuinely curious onlookers), Kojima Productions has issued a statement reassuring peo

  • Amazon Is Having a Father's Day Sale Right Now—Here Are the Top 7 Things to Buy

    Listen up: Father's Day is this Sunday, June 19, which means you only have a few more days to order him a gift to arrive in time if you haven't done so...

  • Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this genuine leather messenger bag — and it's on sale

    Score this luxe bag for the dad in your life.

  • PlayStation Takes On Xbox With New Subscription Service

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation’s revamped version of its video game subscription service went live on Monday, giving members access to a catalog of several hundred games both new and old.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Reces

  • Microsoft Is Shutting Down Internet Explorer Browser After 27 Years: 'Sad to See It Go'

    Microsoft has been slowing moving away from Internet Explorer for years and leaning into newer browser Microsoft Edge

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Flocking To Texas Despite Its Fragile Power Grid

    Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify (Bloomberg) -- Have you ever heard the saying, “Everything’s Bigger in Texas”? That same ethos applies to mining Bitcoin in the Lonestar state. The state of Texas is flush with bitcoin prospectors. The City of Fort Worth even started a small mining operation out of City Hall. In this episode, Bloomberg reporter Mike Smith shares his reporting about what makes this

  • Father's Day steal: Score this bestselling magnetic wristband for $10 — today only

    Save 50% on the genius tool that easily picks up and holds screws, nails, bolts, washers and drill bits.

  • Microsoft Agrees to Make It Easier for Activision Employees to Unionize

    The software company reached a labor neutrality agreement with the Communications Workers of America as it seeks regulatory approval to acquire videogame maker Activision for $75 billion.