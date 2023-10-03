Samsung’s new T9 Portable SSD is twice as fast as the T7

Samsung announced a new portable solid-state drive (SSD) today. The Portable SSD T9 offers up to 2,000 MB/s sequential read and write speeds through the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. The SSD ships in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB options.

Samsung says the T9 is around twice as fast as its predecessor, the T7 (Engadget’s previous pick for the best portable SSD). “The USB interface enables two lanes of 10 Gbps operation to provide 20 Gbps data transfer rates which delivers faster speeds when transferring high-resolution videos or large files, effectively saving creators’ time during heavy workloads like video editing,” the company wrote in a press release. Samsung says it can transfer a 4GB video in nearly two seconds or a 90-minute 4K recording in 12 seconds.

The device has an aluminum body with a rubber covering. Samsung says this allows it to withstand drops up to nine feet (one foot shorter than the T7 Shield). The company describes the cover as being ideal for heat control and comfort when gripping it. The SSD ships with USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables, and it includes a five-year limited warranty.

The T9 is compatible with Samsung’s Magician software, which enables performance benchmarks, security features and firmware updates. The software runs on Windows, macOS and Android.

The Samsung Portable SSD T9 is available today at Samsung’s website and retail partners (including Amazon). The drive costs $140 for 1TB, $240 for 2TB and $440 for 4TB.

