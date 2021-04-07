Samsung's newest $109 smartphone arrives, along with a 5G phone starting at under $300

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Can't bring yourself to pay $800 to more than $1,000 for a smartphone? Samsung's new line of lower-priced, entry-level models give you some new options.

Sure, they may not sport the premium technical features of Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones, released three months ago. But these more economically-priced offerings may do the job for many customers.

Samsung's lowest-priced new phone, the A02s (starting at $109.99) boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display and an all-day battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A top-of-the-line smartphones, the Galaxy A52 5G (starts at $499.99) and A42 5G ($399.99), each include camera features such as Single Take and Super Steady. The A52 5G has a rear quad camera with 64MP lens and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 120 Hz display, the first A series model to have the speedier refresh rate.

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons': Build-A-Bear teams up with Nintendo for video game characters

Streaming video: Americans will add even more streaming subscriptions in 2021

The Galaxy A lineup, the A02S, A12, A32, A42 5G, and A52 5G, becoming available in April.
Samsung's lowest-priced smartphone to support 5G, the A32 5G ($279.99-up), also has a 6.5-inch display, while the A42 5G ($399.99) has a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display – and 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy A12 ($179.99), like the AO2s, has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, but has a better camera.

The A42 5G model becomes available Thursday from Verizon Wireless and will be available later this spring on Samsung.com. The Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G and A12 will be available starting Friday. Galaxy A02s will out April 29.

All five models come with a two-month trial of YouTube Premium (no ads), and a six-month trial of SiriusXM.

"Samsung is fielding a compelling mid-tier portfolio with excellent carrier distribution in the U.S.," said Avi Greengart, president and lead analyst for tech research firm Techsponential.

"One measure of how The Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G stand out by offering features – like fast-refresh displays and 5G – that only recently were relegated to flagships," Greengart said. "The Galaxy A32 5G is particularly impressive at just $279. With LG exiting the market, Samsung’s timing couldn’t be better, especially as most of these phones will be available in prepaid channels where LG was strongest."

Consumer interest grew in the Galaxy A series in 2020, with sales up 160% over 2019 in the U.S., says Stephen Hawke, director of smartphone product management at Samsung Electronics America.

"There has been a lot of interest in the mid-tier market recently," he said. "The pandemic and economic uncertainly has all factored in to people being more price-conscious and looking for more affordable options."

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

