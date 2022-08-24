Samsung's new Odyssey monitors have its Gaming Hub and Smart Platform built in

We're starting to see Samsung's Gaming Hub pop up on more TVs and monitors after the company started rolling out the feature recently . Its new Odyssey gaming monitors are the latest models to include the feature, which allows for swift access to a host of cloud gaming services. In fact, the Odyssey G70B and G65B are the company's first monitors with both Gaming Hub and Smart Platform baked in.

Samsung says the displays offer a way to set up a home office environment without necessarily having a PC on hand. They're compatible with Samsung DeX and can access Microsoft 365 cloud services . You can also mirror a smartphone to the displays and stream shows and movies from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime. Both monitors have a far field voice microphone and voice assistant functions.

The G70B will be available in 28- and 32-inch formats. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, with a Ultra HD resolution and flat IPS display. It's certified as NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and it supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro . The G65B also has FreeSync Premium Pro to go along with its QHD curved display. It will have 27- and 32-inch options, a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Both monitors include Samsung's Game Bar , which offers features such as a zoom-in mode and easy access to YouTube walkthroughs for part of a game you may be struggling with.

Samsung notes that the giant Odyssey Ark monitor also includes Gaming Hub. You'll be able to stream games from the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming , NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna (the latter's only available in the US) without any additional hardware other than a compatible controller. The rotatable, 55-inch curved display allows you to view three different apps and inputs simultaneously, so you can stream a game while watching YouTube at the same time.