Samsung's Q90R soundbar is on sale — save $800

TL;DR: Snag the Dolby Atmos-equipped Samsung Q90R Soundbar for just $899.99 when you order it through the PCMag Shop. It's normally $1,699.99, so you'll save $800.

What was once a lovely place to spend a rainy afternoon is now a wallet-draining, ad-saturated hellhole starring overpriced, overly salty snacks, long bathroom lines, and bad-mannered kids who definitely aren't old enough to be in here. That's right — we're talking about the movie theater.

Mercifully, modern home entertainment systems have reached a degree of sophistication where living rooms can now be turned into personal cinemas, complete with booming surround sound and wall-sized TV screens. So long as you've got the right equipment, you can steer clear of your local multiplex and enjoy all your favorite flicks at home. Read more...

