Samsung's revamped Freestyle projector is now available to pre-order

The 2023 version of Samsung's Freestyle projector is now available for pre-order through the company's website. Introduced at CES earlier this year, the Freestyle Gen 2 can throw 1080p images on your wall or your ceiling and transform it into a screen that's between 30 and 100 inches in size. Its cradle stand rotates 180 degrees, allowing you to move the screen for the best possible position, and it comes with built-in 360-degree sound capability for immersive viewing.

Since the compact projector weighs less than two pounds and is meant to be used whether indoors or outdoors, you can also plug it into portable batteries with USB PD and 60W/20V output or above when outlets aren't available. In addition, it comes with the brand's SolarCell Remote, which, like its name indicates, has a solar panel attached to it for easy charging on the go.

Like any regular smart TV, the Freestyle Gen 2 gives you access to the usual streaming apps, including the Samsung TV Plus service. You can also use it to play videos, though, through the Samsung Gaming Hub that lets you stream titles from various providers. The Gaming Hub gives you quick access to Samsung's streaming partners, which include Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Utomik. While the hub is free, you will need a subscription to those services to be able to play the games they have on offer. Also, the projector doesn't come with its own controller, so you'll need to use your own and connect it via Bluetooth.

The Freestyle Gen 2 projector costs $800 and will be available for pre-order until August 30th, the day before it starts shipping. You'll get a free case with the unit if you purchase it before its launch date.

A white projector against a white background

