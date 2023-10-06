Samsung's updated Smart Monitor M8 is $200 off on Amazon right now

Amazon has the 2023 version of the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 on sale. You can take $200 off the 32-inch display with built-in apps and streaming services, dropping its usual $700 asking price to $500.

The refreshed M8 Smart Monitor is the updated 2023 version of the model that launched at CES 2022. The 32-inch 4K monitor has a 3840 x 2160 resolution with HDR, a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum 178-degree viewing angle. Like the original, this 2023 model comes with built-in apps and internet of things (IoT) control features. You can stream from services like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, but it also includes Microsoft Office 365 apps for when you want to get work done without connecting to a PC.

When it’s time to hook it up to your computer, it includes a USB-C cable, and it has built-in ports for USB-C, HDMI and USB-A. It even ships with software to access and control your PC remotely, making it much more versatile on its own than standard monitors. And if you own a Samsung mobile device, you can use the company’s DeX software to transform the phone or tablet into a faux desktop computer.

The Smart Monitor M8’s IoT hub lets you control smart home products through SmartThings, performing tasks like changing your home’s lighting or temperature straight from the display. It includes a detachable SlimFit Cam, which records in full HD and has face tracking for video calls. It also has Alexa for voice control, perhaps sparing you the cost of buying an Echo speaker for that room.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.