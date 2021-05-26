Samuel Cassidy: Suspect identified in San Jose mass shooting that left 9 dead including gunman

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. ((AP Photo/Noah Berger))

Police have identified railway technician Samuel James Cassidy, 57, as the suspect in a San Jose, California, mass shooting that left 9 people dead, including the gunman, at a light rail facility on Wednesday morning.

Multiple local media outlets, including KTVU, the San Jose Mercury News, and a local NBC affiliate have reported the identify of the suspect, citing law enforcement sources.

Officials at the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office and San Jose police department did not respond to requests for official confirmation from The Independent.

Mr Cassidy was a technician at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, where police were called early Wednesday morning to reports of a mass shooting. The man reportedly took his own life, according to some law enforcement sources.

An unconfirmed number of people were injured.

“A horrible tragedy has happened today,” VTA Board Chair Glenn Hendricks said on Wednesday. “Our thoughts and love goes out to the VTA family, to the organization, and what they’ve had to go through.”

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s department, San Jose police department, as well as federal agencies like Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are assisting with the investigation into the shooting.

